SPORTS MEDICINE: Fair to question spectrum of return protocols

The NBA is resuming its season with all games to be played in Orlando. There will be a brief play-in format involving 22 of its 30 teams, before moving on to the playoffs.
The process begins on June 21, with players having to be in their home cities — if they are not already there, participating in voluntary workouts. A day later, daily testing for COVID-19 will commence. On June 30, official training camp will begin, with all teams moving to Orlando on July 7. Between then and July 31, when the season officially resumes, teams will play two or three exhibition games.
Each team will be allowed a traveling squad, initially, of no more than 35 personnel, including players. The players and support personnel will be required to remain sequestered on the Disney Wide World of Sports property, with a total of no more than 1600 people within that defined “bubble.” As teams are eliminated from the playoffs and depart, family members of the remaining players will be allowed to take their place, within the bubble. If the final round goes seven games, the season will not end until Oct. 12.
The NHL also plans on resuming play this summer with a 24-team play-off format to determine a Stanley Cup champion. For now, the league plans to move to Phase 2 of its re-start plan on Monday, with players being able to return to home city training facilities and participate in voluntary workouts both on and off the ice. No more than six players will be allowed together at one time.
Phase 3, formal training camp, will begin sometime in early July to be followed, on a date to be determined, by Phase 4 which will involve the resumption of play. By then, players will be tested for COVID-19 on a daily basis. The playoffs will be played in two hub cities, one for each conference, with no more than 50 personnel, including players, to be part of the traveling squad. Games will be played without fans in attendance.
MLB was hoping to re-start training camps this month. However, with players and owners embroiled in a money dispute, neither dates nor length of season have been determined. Two issues have been resolved, though, no fans in the stadiums — at least to start — and multiple COVID-19 tests per week.
The NFL and major college football teams plan to resume play, essentially on time, in early September. Attendance at games has yet to be determined. However, multiple tests per week are on tap for players and key personnel, as is the case with the other sports listed above.
In fact, multiple major colleges already have players back on campus and have started testing.
And some of the tests have come back positive already in the last week: five players at Alabama, seven at Arkansas State, one student staff member at Iowa St., two players and a staff member at Marshall, two players and a staff member at Mississippi, and three players at Oklahoma St. Apparently, most of the cases were asymptomatic — which is the rub.
Individuals may be asymptomatic but they are still contagious, which should give pause to the older NBA coaches so offended by the league’s consideration of banning them from the bench. If an asymptomatic player passes the infection to a teammate, chances are, little or no harm done. If a staff member is the recipient instead, and is age 65 or older, has a confounding co-morbidity such as diabetes, and/or has an impaired immunity system, the result could be disastrous.
At least in Orlando, daily testing should largely prevent such an eventuality.
However, testing is nowhere to be found in the Indiana Department of Education’s recommendations for the resumption of sports, found in its guidelines for the re-opening of schools published on Friday.
There is good reason for its absence, cost. A COVID-19 tests costs upwards of $100. For a team of 50, daily testing would then cost at least $35,000; weekly $5,000. No high school — or small college for that matter — has the funding to afford that for multiple teams over the course of an entire season.
Consequently, I put the query to incoming IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig. If testing is so crucial to the safe resumption of professional and collegiate sports, how are high school sports, particularly those of the contact variety, able to resume play without it?
“That’s a fair question,” he replied. “When you talk about football and soccer, those kids are leaning on each other.”
In the aftermath of the IDOE guidelines being published, the IHSAA released a statement of its own on Friday. “Over the next several weeks,” it read in part, “the IHSAA will continue to serve our member schools in providing clarifications and further guidance for the safe return of athletic activities in our state.”
Those “clarifications and further guidance” are likely to be steered by what occurs at the collegiate and professional levels in the coming days. If multiple outbreaks occur despite regular testing, expect the IHSAA to pump the brakes on contact sports.
Against that backdrop, keep in mind that the IDOE guidelines for re-opening of schools include the following for just one confirmed case of COVID-19 in a school building: “Dismiss students and most staff for 2-5 days … During school dismissals, also cancel extracurricular group activities, school-based after-school programs, and large events (e.g., assemblies, spirit nights, field trips and sporting events).”
That is a scenario that neither the IHSAA nor an individual school district wishes to face.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!