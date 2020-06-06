SPORTS MEDICINE: Fair to question spectrum of return protocols

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The NBA is resuming its season with all games to be played in Orlando. There will be a brief play-in format involving 22 of its 30 teams, before moving on to the playoffs.

The process begins on June 21, with players having to be in their home cities — if they are not already there, participating in voluntary workouts. A day later, daily testing for COVID-19 will commence. On June 30, official training camp will begin, with all teams moving to Orlando on July 7. Between then and July 31, when the season officially resumes, teams will play two or three exhibition games.

Each team will be allowed a traveling squad, initially, of no more than 35 personnel, including players. The players and support personnel will be required to remain sequestered on the Disney Wide World of Sports property, with a total of no more than 1600 people within that defined “bubble.” As teams are eliminated from the playoffs and depart, family members of the remaining players will be allowed to take their place, within the bubble. If the final round goes seven games, the season will not end until Oct. 12.