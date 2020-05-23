SPORTS MEDICINE: Guidance from NFHS for resuming sports remains incomplete

6. The following individuals are particularly vulnerable: those age 65 or older; those with high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, and asthma; and those who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Later in the document, the NFHS recommended against the vulnerable participating at all during the first two phases of resumption. Thereafter, if and when they do participate, they “should practice physical distancing.”

I’m not sure how that is going to work for athletes who are vulnerable. By the start of phase three, their level of conditioning will be far behind that of teammates who have completed the first two phases.

7. “Until a cure, vaccine or very effective treatment is readily available, or so called ‘herd immunity’ is confidently reached, social distancing and other preventive measures, such as face covering will be a ‘new normal’ if workouts, practices and contests are to continue.”

The document then referenced previous guidance the NFHS issued that would allow providing a “one-year extension” on the pre-participation physical evaluations completed for the 2019-20 school year.