You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SPORTS MEDICINE: Hard hit may make hitting harder
alert urgent
SPORTS MEDICINE

SPORTS MEDICINE: Hard hit may make hitting harder

{{featured_button_text}}
Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey suffered concussions after a hit by pitch and from a foul tip. Posey, 33, has been one of baseball's top hitters despite the concussion.

 Ben Margot, File, Associated Press

Ted Williams often said, “Hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports.” Being Major League Baseball’s last .400 hitter, he should have known. In 1982, he elaborated regarding his long-time claim. “The hardest thing,” he told the New York Times, “a round ball, round bat, curves, sliders, knuckleballs, upside down and a ball coming in at 90 miles to 100 miles an hour, it’s a pretty lethal thing.”

Willie Keeler, a Hall-of-Famer who played from 1892 to 1910, famously said the aim of the game was to, “Hit ‘em where they ain’t.”

Those considered the best MLB hitters are able to follow Keeler’s advice just 30% of the time. Imagine an NBA where the best shooters were only that accurate or an NFL where the best quarterbacks completed barely a third of their pass attempts.

The NFL is a quarterbacks’ league. It is also a league with its own kind of hitting, creating a concussion crisis now running for over a decade. However, football is not alone with head-injury issues.

Earlier this month, The Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine published a study out of Northwestern University entitled “Concussion Incidence and Impact on Player Performance in Major League Baseball Players, Before and After a Standardized Concussion Protocol.”

In 2011, MLB established a concussion protocol that mandated baseline testing and a seven-day injured list (then-disabled list) just for concussed players. The standard IL period, at the time, had been 15 days. (In 2017, the standard was changed to a 10-day injury list. If the 2020 season ever gets underway, a 15-day period will be resurrected for pitchers.)

Concussion was given its own seven-day list because it was thought players would be more willing to self-report if they would have to sit for only a week.

Apparently, the strategy worked. The Northwestern study found that the number of reported concussions jumped dramatically after 2011.

The increase was strictly among position players and hitters. The annual number among pitchers remained static.

According to the study, catcher was the position at highest risk both before and after the protocol was established. Although from 2014-2018, after the establishment of the “Buster Posey Rule” — intended to eliminate collisions at home plate — outfielders (37.0% of concussions) slightly overtook catchers (35.6%). In fact from 2007-13, eight catchers suffered a concussion from a home-plate collision. Thereafter, none did.

The most common cause of a concussion was a fielding collision, whether with another player, a wall, or the ground. For the 10 pitchers who suffered a concussion during the entirety of the study period (2001-18), the mechanism was being struck by a batted ball every time.

For the 10 years prior to the protocol being established, the average time lost to a concussion was 33.7 days. During the eight seasons thereafter, that time dropped to 18.9 days. These numbers offer a sharp contrast with other sports, where return-to-play time has increased after the institution of a protocol. The authors attributed this to players being willing to self-report concussions that caused minor symptoms.

Regardless of average time missed, the players who returned after the protocol was instituted performed exactly the same as those who returned from concussion during the 10 years prior.

On first glance, that sounds like good news. Unfortunately, there was always a significant difference in performance among hitters when comparing pre-concussion to post. Pitchers, meanwhile, saw little change in performance.

When contrasting in-season numbers, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage all dipped during the 30 days after returning. Yet the drop, for all three metrics, was statistically insignificant.

However, when comparing the year before the concussion to the year after, all three plummeted significantly. Batting average fell 20 points, on-base percentage 13 and slugging 35. Furthermore, overall career numbers were similar, with hitting stats remaining permanently depressed in the concussion’s aftermath.

Consequently, it seems Williams was correct; hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do. In no other sport does a concussion so permanently affect performance. At the plate, the smallest impairment in hand-eye coordination apparently reveals itself.

In discussing their results, the authors of the study were hopeful that the effects of concussions in the future need not be a foregone conclusion. “Player performance may improve through a more individualized approach to the treatment of concussion,” they predicted, “(which applies) specific treatments to help resolve the wide array of concussion symptoms.”

Athletic trainer Mary Spina is Community Care Network’s Sports Medicine Manager, and also supervises Community Healthcare System’s Concussion Clinic.

“Therapy following a concussion is key to a full recovery, but the timing of that first clinic visit is relevant as well,” she said, expanding on the study authors’ reference to individualized care.

“According to a study published online earlier this year in JAMA Neurology,” she continued, “athletes who were evaluated within a week of injury recovered, on average, 20 days faster than those athletes seen 2 to 3 weeks post-injury.”

For more information, go to comhs.org/services/sports-medicine/concussion-care.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

+1 
John Doherty mug

John Doherty

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts