SPORTS MEDICINE: Hard hit may make hitting harder

Ted Williams often said, “Hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports.” Being Major League Baseball’s last .400 hitter, he should have known. In 1982, he elaborated regarding his long-time claim. “The hardest thing,” he told the New York Times, “a round ball, round bat, curves, sliders, knuckleballs, upside down and a ball coming in at 90 miles to 100 miles an hour, it’s a pretty lethal thing.”

Willie Keeler, a Hall-of-Famer who played from 1892 to 1910, famously said the aim of the game was to, “Hit ‘em where they ain’t.”

Those considered the best MLB hitters are able to follow Keeler’s advice just 30% of the time. Imagine an NBA where the best shooters were only that accurate or an NFL where the best quarterbacks completed barely a third of their pass attempts.

The NFL is a quarterbacks’ league. It is also a league with its own kind of hitting, creating a concussion crisis now running for over a decade. However, football is not alone with head-injury issues.

Earlier this month, The Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine published a study out of Northwestern University entitled “Concussion Incidence and Impact on Player Performance in Major League Baseball Players, Before and After a Standardized Concussion Protocol.”