SPORTS MEDICINE: In NBA bubble concussion acumen absent

Miraculously, indeed.

Queried by the media as to why he returned, Harris replied, “Just because I could. I felt OK enough to go back out there, and be able to try to do something to help us try to win. I’d rather go down with my guys than sitting in the back. So really, that was the main reason why.”

Noble sentiments but certainly not wise. Harris also acknowledged he was still hurting, specifically referencing his ribs. Still, even if his head was not hurting, I am baffled that he “passed” the NBA’s protocol.

Perhaps, I should not be. This is not the first time a miraculous recovery from an apparent concussion has occurred during the NBA playoffs. It was five years ago during the Western Conference Finals that Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were allowed to return to play despite obvious signs of concussion. Thompson, thanks to the insistence of his father — former NBA star Mychal, was ultimately diagnosed with the injury. Curry never was.