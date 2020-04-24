SPORTS MEDICINE: Joint repair progress only a matter of time

Sports will return. We just don’t know when. The NHL still publicly pronounces hope for a resumption of the current season. Good luck.
Major League Baseball continues to explore crowd-less games, televised from spring training sites with the players quarantined from friends and family. Better luck, maybe, with that. However, I’m not going to be the one trying to sell professional ball players on the idea of no wife and kids for months on end.
So rather than looking into murky short-term plans, a vision of the distant future may be more crystal clear.
When sports resume, so will the injuries.
The one that is most dreaded is a tear of the knee’s anterior cruciate ligament. For pitchers, it is a tear to the ulnar collateral ligament, or as some like to call it, the elbow’s ACL.
The effect on an athletic career is initially catastrophic. At the very least, such an injury means the end of a season. The requisite reconstructive surgery involves significant pain both at the injured joint, as well as at the site from which a tendon graft is harvested. A rigorous rehabilitation course then follows, 9 to 12 months for the knee and 12 to 18 months for the elbow — neither offering any guarantees.
Rarely does one return as if the injury never happened. More typically, play resumes but at a skill level somewhat reduced. For some unfortunately, despite the best efforts of surgeon, physical therapist, athletic trainer, and patient, recovery sufficient to perform is elusive.
Even more frustrating, perhaps, is the successful recovery that is suddenly sidelined by a subsequent tear, which occurs 25% of the time following ACL reconstruction.
There has to be a better way.
Dr. Bradley Bookatz, an orthopedic surgeon with Community Care Network in Schererville, related the reasoning behind recent research that seeks to sideline the reconstruction.
“Any time you can use the patient’s own tissues and the tissues that are naturally supposed to be there,” he said, “I think there is an inherent benefit to healing.”
In short, the thought is that sewing the torn ligament back in place, rather than replacing it with a graft, will lead to a faster and more complete recovery. At the very least, the risk of pain and subsequent weakness at the donor site is eliminated.
It had been tried before but primary repair of ACL tears was forsaken more than four decades ago.
Dr. Michael Knesek, an orthopedic surgeon with Bone & Joint Specialists in Merrillville and Community Care Network in Portage, explained why the technique fell out of favor. “The old repairs were big open, invasive procedures,” he said. “Then they would keep them in casts for six weeks and there was a 50% failure rate.”
With a poor blood supply, the torn ligament just would not heal. Furthermore, the large incision invariably caused extensive scarring and stiffness.
Consequently, pioneering surgeons tried excising the torn ligament and reconstructing it with a tendon graft. Immediately more successful than the repair, this technique was further enhanced with the advent of the arthroscope. Graft plus arthroscopy equaled smaller incisions, less pain, quicker initial recovery, much less post-operative scarring and stiffness, and far fewer failures.
The primary repair was forgotten.
Knesek was in orthopedic residency 10 years ago when his profession started to reconsider what had been abandoned.
“We had come a long way with our techniques,” he said, “and the thought was, ‘let’s relook at this.’”
Since then, laboratory research has developed biologic treatments such as platelet rich plasma and stem cell therapy. Both treatments, it is thought, will enhance the healing environment for a repaired ACL lacking a rich blood supply. PRP has already been successful for numerous professional pitchers with partial UCL tears.
Surgical researchers have also recently employed polyethelene tape as an internal brace for an ACL that has been re-attached to bone. Preliminary results suggest a failure rate far lower than reconstruction.
“It is not the standard of care yet,” Knesek said. "The early results seem to be promising but they are not enough to recommend for everybody.” Instead, Knesek believes primary repair with internal tape and biologics has a real future for younger patients whose ACLs haven’t suffered years of wear prior to a tear.
Bookatz agrees but sees significant hurdles to overcome that don’t involve science.
“The major hurdles right now are the FDA and insurance companies,” he said.
Currently, surgeons are unable to harvest a patient’s own stem cells and send them to a lab to be cultured and multiplied before re-injecting them into a surgical site.
“That’s considered a medication and not approved by the FDA,” Bookatz said. “However, you are allowed to do that in Europe. In lab settings, we know more stem cells lead to (better) healing.”
Even for biologic treatments that are approved by the FDA, Bookatz sees barriers.
“They are not covered by insurance at this time and therefore, for most patients, they are cost-prohibitive.”
Not so for professional players. If the science continues to show success with these techniques for athletes playing at the highest level, the FDA and insurers will eventually be compelled to allow them for all.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
