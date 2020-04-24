SPORTS MEDICINE: Joint repair progress only a matter of time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sports will return. We just don’t know when. The NHL still publicly pronounces hope for a resumption of the current season. Good luck.

Major League Baseball continues to explore crowd-less games, televised from spring training sites with the players quarantined from friends and family. Better luck, maybe, with that. However, I’m not going to be the one trying to sell professional ball players on the idea of no wife and kids for months on end.

So rather than looking into murky short-term plans, a vision of the distant future may be more crystal clear.

When sports resume, so will the injuries.

The one that is most dreaded is a tear of the knee’s anterior cruciate ligament. For pitchers, it is a tear to the ulnar collateral ligament, or as some like to call it, the elbow’s ACL.

The effect on an athletic career is initially catastrophic. At the very least, such an injury means the end of a season. The requisite reconstructive surgery involves significant pain both at the injured joint, as well as at the site from which a tendon graft is harvested. A rigorous rehabilitation course then follows, 9 to 12 months for the knee and 12 to 18 months for the elbow — neither offering any guarantees.