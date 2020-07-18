SPORTS MEDICINE: Lessons learned from public health crises too often forgotten

Judith Helfand served as director, reporter, and narrator for the documentary, “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code,” which looked back on a heat wave that gripped the Chicago area in the summer of 1995.
Aired originally a year ago on PBS, it was re-broadcast on WTTW earlier this month, in anticipation of last week’s 25th anniversary.
“One of the deadliest heat waves in US history, so far, and I had no memory of it,” said Helfand early in the program. “This was a tragedy that should have seared itself into the memory of every American, but it didn’t.”
Like any resident of this area at the time, though, I remember.
I distinctly recall telling my wife, as the mercury climbed on July 12, 1995, that based on my experience as an ambulance EMT during four college summers in the Boston area, people would soon be dying.
Neither Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, nor public health officials, nor Chicago hospital emergency rooms appeared to be prepared for what was about to unfold. In short order, the bodies started to pile up. By the end of July 16, the last day of dangerous heat, 700-plus Chicagoans were dead or dying.
It was a public health fiasco, one that disproportionately affected the disadvantaged and the elderly.
It wasn’t as if there had been no warning that the heat was coming. The weather forecasts were right on target. Yet, those in a position of responsibility did nothing to prepare. By the end of day two, they were scrambling – but it was all too little, too late, and too wrong.
Three years later, almost to the day, a study was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine that critiqued emergency room treatment of heat stroke patients in 12 Chicago hospitals during the catastrophe. Of 58 patients studied, only one was treated in an appropriately timely manner.
Typically, when an elderly person arrives at an ER by ambulance disoriented or unconscious, the first thought is stroke and the best way to confirm that suspicion in a timely manner is with a CT scan.
However, considering the unrelenting heat, hospital personnel should have taken a few moments first and checked those patients’ temperatures. Had they done so, they would have indeed determined that a stroke was occurring, heat stroke, which has nothing to do with impaired circulation and affects the entire body, not just the brain.
Of the 57 sent for sophisticated testing, 12 died within minutes of returning to the ER and nine more were dead within a year.
When heatstroke occurs, there is neither the need nor the time for a CT scan. The victim must be cooled immediately via cold-water immersion. Once body temperature reaches 105 degrees, damage to the brain, liver and kidneys is imminent. Death is not far behind.
According to the senior author of the study, Dr. Maurice Ndukwu of the University of Chicago, rescuers of a heat stroke victim have between 10 and 40 minutes to cool that person down to 102 degrees.
Lesson learned, right?
Yes and no. Since 1995, local governments have been far more responsive when heat waves have been predicted. Nonetheless, issues have persisted in emergency medicine and the world of sports.
A mere three years after Ndukwu’s study was published, summer’s heat was excessive nationwide. Sports programs should have been ready. Nonetheless, multiple football players died due to the weather, never having been immersed in cold water. Notable among them were Korey Stringer of the Vikings and Travis Stowers of Clinton Central High School in Indiana.
Fast forward to 2018 and the University of Maryland, where Jordan McNair succumbed to exertional heat stroke while available cooling tubs sat unused.
History’s public health lessons are there for the taking. Why, so often, do they go ignored?
That continues to be the case at the high school level in the current COVID-19 crisis.
Thanks to the advice of epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists, professional and major college leagues have determined it is safe to resume sports only with frequent testing for the virus.
Last week, the NCAA updated its return to sports guidance for member institutions. Addressing what were defined as “high contact risk sports,” the document reads in part, “Because it is highly unlikely that physical distancing and universal masking can always be maintained during practice and competition in high contact risk sports, schools should consider necessary testing strategies and protocols to mitigate community spread of COVID-19. Testing protocols should address student-athletes, plus all “inner bubble” personnel (coaches, medical staff, officials and other essential personnel) for whom physical distancing, masking and other protective features are not maintained… For high contact risk sports that are in-season (preseason, regular season, postseason), weekly surveillance testing should be performed for student-athletes, plus 'inner bubble' personnel.”
Sports defined as “high contact risk” by the NCAA are basketball, field hockey, football, ice hockey, lacrosse, rowing, rugby, soccer, squash, volleyball, water polo and wrestling.
NCAA leagues financially unable to meet those testing guidelines have cancelled or postponed their fall seasons. They include the Ivy League, the Colonial Athletic Association, the Patriot League, and multiple Division II and Division III leagues. The National Junior College Athletic Association has followed suit.
What do the IHSAA and IHSA know that the above-listed leagues do not? No high school is able to afford the regular testing that is necessary to play safely. The IHSAA and IHSA should acknowledge this reality and forego football, soccer and volleyball this fall.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
