SPORTS MEDICINE: Lessons learned from public health crises too often forgotten

Judith Helfand served as director, reporter, and narrator for the documentary, “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code,” which looked back on a heat wave that gripped the Chicago area in the summer of 1995.

Aired originally a year ago on PBS, it was re-broadcast on WTTW earlier this month, in anticipation of last week’s 25th anniversary.

“One of the deadliest heat waves in US history, so far, and I had no memory of it,” said Helfand early in the program. “This was a tragedy that should have seared itself into the memory of every American, but it didn’t.”

Like any resident of this area at the time, though, I remember.

I distinctly recall telling my wife, as the mercury climbed on July 12, 1995, that based on my experience as an ambulance EMT during four college summers in the Boston area, people would soon be dying.

Neither Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, nor public health officials, nor Chicago hospital emergency rooms appeared to be prepared for what was about to unfold. In short order, the bodies started to pile up. By the end of July 16, the last day of dangerous heat, 700-plus Chicagoans were dead or dying.

It was a public health fiasco, one that disproportionately affected the disadvantaged and the elderly.