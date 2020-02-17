SPORTS MEDICINE: Lessons learned need not be lost on pros

In it, the authors warned that, “Low back pain in young athletes is a common complaint and should be taken seriously. Young athletes who present with low back pain have a high incidence of structural injuries such as (stress fracture) … of the spine. Disc-related pathology is much less common. Simple muscle strains are much less likely in this population and should be a diagnosis of exclusion only.” In other words, if an athlete has a sore back, one should never assume it is a pulled muscle.

Had a bone scan and/or MRI been done sooner, Verdugo would not have been compelled to “play through it.” Unfortunately, the longer a low back stress fracture persists, the less likely it is to heal completely. Resuming play with such a fracture, not fully healed, is possible if the victim is pain-free. Nonetheless, remaining pain-free is unlikely while trying to routinely swing a baseball bat at the major league level.

In Paul’s case, the answer is found in a clinical commentary from the February 2010 issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy, which reported hamstring strains recur 33% of the time within a year. The JOSPT piece went on to reveal that the danger of re-injury is greatest in the two weeks immediately following a return to sport, precisely what happened to Paul.