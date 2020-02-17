SPORTS MEDICINE: Lessons learned need not be lost on pros
urgent
SPORTS MEDICINE

SPORTS MEDICINE: Lessons learned need not be lost on pros

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The NFL season may be over. However, medically-related headlines continue, thanks to the three other major professional sports.

On Feb. 11, Saint Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester, 36, collapsed on the bench just after finishing a shift during a game in Anaheim. Blues and Ducks athletic trainers and physicians worked with stadium EMS personnel to save him; a portable defibrillator was successfully deployed; and Bouwmeester was conscious by the time he was placed in an ambulance.

On the same day, the Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Mookie Betts — arguably the second-best player in MLB — and starting pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers for two prospects and Alex Verdugo, 23. The outfielder was having a very promising rookie season in 2019 — until he was sidelined by a sore back.

On Feb. 13, Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, 29, exited during the first half of a game at Boston with a strained left hamstring muscle. He would not return. Perhaps that would be less notable had the injury not been a recurrence of one that sidelined George for nine games last month.

Initially, in the wake of Bouwmeester’s cardiac episode, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong told the media, “Things are looking very positive.” However, on Friday, Bouwmeester had surgery to implant a defibrillator in his chest at UC Irvine Medical Center. Whatever condition he has, it was too serious for him to travel back to St. Louis before having the procedure.

Verdugo was first sidelined with back soreness briefly in May of last year but “played through it” until straining an oblique muscle in August. With the oblique healed, he attempted a rehab assignment in September but lasted only one game due to the low back soreness returning. Sometime thereafter, the Dodgers finally diagnosed the source of Verdugo’s pain — a stress fracture in his lower back — which the Red Sox revealed on Saturday.

George was originally injured on Jan. 5 and did not come back until Jan. 30. He played in eight games before being sidelined again. It was probably no coincidence that he logged 35 minutes, the most since returning, two nights before coming out against Boston.

So, when should these pros return?

For Bouwmeester, the answer is probably never. The last time something similar occurred in the NHL was in 2005 when Detroit Red Wing Jiri Fischer also collapsed on the bench during a game. He, too, was successfully defibrillated. He would not play again, though, moving into the Red Wings front office, where he now serves as director of player development.

Verdugo is unlikely to be ready for opening day, despite the 3-6 month typical recovery period having been completed. The tragedy is that his injury was not diagnosed sooner. Too often, low back soreness is dismissed as a muscle strain. However, the science tells us differently. A definitive literature review entitled “Low Back Pain in Young Athletes” was published in the May 2009 issue of Sports Health.

In it, the authors warned that, “Low back pain in young athletes is a common complaint and should be taken seriously. Young athletes who present with low back pain have a high incidence of structural injuries such as (stress fracture) … of the spine. Disc-related pathology is much less common. Simple muscle strains are much less likely in this population and should be a diagnosis of exclusion only.” In other words, if an athlete has a sore back, one should never assume it is a pulled muscle.

Had a bone scan and/or MRI been done sooner, Verdugo would not have been compelled to “play through it.” Unfortunately, the longer a low back stress fracture persists, the less likely it is to heal completely. Resuming play with such a fracture, not fully healed, is possible if the victim is pain-free. Nonetheless, remaining pain-free is unlikely while trying to routinely swing a baseball bat at the major league level.

In Paul’s case, the answer is found in a clinical commentary from the February 2010 issue of the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy, which reported hamstring strains recur 33% of the time within a year. The JOSPT piece went on to reveal that the danger of re-injury is greatest in the two weeks immediately following a return to sport, precisely what happened to Paul.

If the Clippers want to avoid another relapse, they will take note of what the JOSPT article divulged is the average time for return to one's preinjury level of performance. For a high — near the pelvis — hamstring strain, which involves tendon, it is 50 weeks. For a purely muscular injury, it is 16 weeks.

I have little doubt regarding the outcome of a heart-related case such as Bouwmeester’s. Yet, I fear Verdugo’s and Paul’s recoveries will be driven less by science and more by competitive and financial considerations, making repeated setbacks more likely.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

Gallery: 50 famous athletes from the Region

+3 
John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts