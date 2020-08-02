You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS MEDICINE: Looking back on 35 years of injuries, concerns
SPORTS MEDICINE

SPORTS MEDICINE: Looking back on 35 years of injuries, concerns

On July 11, happier times for retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer Rod Moore were recalled here, in the wake of his tragic disappearance and subsequent death. It had been 26 years — almost to the day — since I had written about Moore being inducted into the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association’s Hall of Fame.

As July 18 approached, Chicago was marking the 25th anniversary of an event many of its residents wish they could forget. Lessons learned from the deadly heat wave of 1995 were reviewed, as well as subsequent columns in this space concerning heat illness that ran 22, 19, and two years ago.

Just last week, with the well-documented emotional strains COVID-19 has engendered among athletes, I focused on mental health in sports. In so doing, I revisited with a former Michigan athlete whom I had last interviewed seven years ago. Now, Will Heininger serves as the outreach coordinator at his alma mater’s Depression Center.

In short, over the previous three weeks, circumstances have dictated a trip down memory lane of sorts. So why stop now or even limit ourselves to a quarter century? Because, it was 35 years ago this month that then-Times assistant sports editor Paul Mullaney enlisted me to write this column. At the time, I had no doubt that I could do a pretty good job of it — for a year or two. Then, I expected, the ideas would run dry.

Thereafter, Mullaney would ultimately become managing editor of The Times before departing six years ago to become President of Bishop Noll Institute, where he remains today.

Meanwhile, through three decades and a half, the column has continued. Furthermore, instead of struggling for ideas, I have often found there is more to cover than there is space available.

Such has been the case since March, when COVID-19 shut down sports and the efforts to renew the games we love have been uneven at best, at all levels.

As this year began, Zion Williamson’s knee and NFL head trauma dominated the headlines, not just in this space but throughout sports sections nationwide. Doesn’t that seem like ancient history now?

I never thought I would see the day that the dreaded C-word, concussion, would be supplanted by another, dreaded even more, COVID-19.

A mainstream media narrative of the last two decades had increasingly vilified football due to the head trauma associated with the game. Consequently, earlier this summer, I was shocked to read one prominent publication intone that the return of the game this fall would be good for the country thanks to the distraction it would provide.

Concussion is not the only topic to dominate discussion in these dispatches. Steroids were the greater worry back in the mid-80s and remained so until Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were disgraced and MLB became serious about testing. Perhaps performance enhancing drugs have deserved greater attention than I have provided of late because their use continues and is no less dangerous.

Advances in injury treatment were worthy of report when this column commenced and remain so today. One disturbing trend with one such advance, Tommy John elbow reconstructive surgery, has been its migration to younger and younger pitchers. Once the province of the pros, it is now common among high schoolers.

Such a trend is partially attributable to advances in strength and conditioning. As young pitchers have learned to become stronger and thus throw faster at younger and younger ages, they are exceeding the limits of human performance. A teenager’s ulnar collateral ligament is simply unable to withstand the stress created by throwing a baseball faster than 80 mph.

Throwing heat is one thing. Performing in atmospheric heat, especially its extremes, is another. As mentioned above, heat illness has been a frequent topic of mine. Amazingly, while sports regulators have come to recognize the ravages heat and humidity spawn, too many coaches and athletes still take a cavalier approach. If not respected, heat kills, and, as I have told multiple coaches over the years, if you do kill an athlete, it will be only one. In so doing, you will ruin multiple lives, not the least of which being your own.

In addition to heat and head, there is a third H that administrators, athletes, coaches, and sports medics must remember — the heart.

When I started these weekly missives, heart-related sports tragedies may have been rare but they were as unavoidable as they were unpredictable. Today, there is technology available to predict them that is used commonly at the professional and large college levels. Expense and lack of availability hinder its widespread use at lower levels.

However, devices for treating sports-related sudden cardiac arrest are currently affordable and available. Thirty-five years ago, they were only available in hospitals. Since the turn of the century, though, automatic external defibrillators have become commonplace in supermarkets, at airports, and on sports sidelines. And they work, being 90% effective if deployed within a minute of collapse.

Those are facts and sports organizations that don’t have an AED readily available are ignoring those facts at the peril of their athletes, coaches, fans, and referees.

The facts. That’s what this column has been dedicated to bringing you since 1985, the facts about health and safety in sports.

Thanks to you, the readers, for your memorable comments, complaints, challenging questions and support. To Paul Mullaney for getting this started. And to my family for giving me the time to continue doing so. With a little luck and the grace of God, I will be able to serve you for another decade or two.

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

John Doherty

John Doherty

 The Times

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

