SPORTS MEDICINE: Looking back on 35 years of injuries, concerns

Thereafter, Mullaney would ultimately become managing editor of The Times before departing six years ago to become President of Bishop Noll Institute, where he remains today.

Meanwhile, through three decades and a half, the column has continued. Furthermore, instead of struggling for ideas, I have often found there is more to cover than there is space available.

Such has been the case since March, when COVID-19 shut down sports and the efforts to renew the games we love have been uneven at best, at all levels.

As this year began, Zion Williamson’s knee and NFL head trauma dominated the headlines, not just in this space but throughout sports sections nationwide. Doesn’t that seem like ancient history now?

I never thought I would see the day that the dreaded C-word, concussion, would be supplanted by another, dreaded even more, COVID-19.

A mainstream media narrative of the last two decades had increasingly vilified football due to the head trauma associated with the game. Consequently, earlier this summer, I was shocked to read one prominent publication intone that the return of the game this fall would be good for the country thanks to the distraction it would provide.