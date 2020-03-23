SPORTS MEDICINE: Missed time convenient for missing players

The White Sox, by contrast, are counting on Rodon and Encarnacion to be major contributors this season. Regardless of when the season starts, Dunning is certain to be sent down as he continues to recover from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last March.

In none of these cases does it appear the situation is serious enough that the season or even a career is in jeopardy.

That is not the case with three higher profile big leaguers, two who will be on same road as Dunning, and one with roots on the south side.

Just last week, the Red Sox and left-handed ace Chris Sale decided to scrap his season for Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery. Given a significant portion of the season is going to be lost to the effects of the viral pandemic, the decision makes some sense. Yet, other than a 15-minute bullpen session that produced elbow soreness the first week in March, the Red Sox and the former White Sox hurler had the same information last August, when he was shut down for the rest of the season with the same complaint. Ultimately, nothing was gained from the rest and rehabilitation that was prescribed back then. However, eight months of post-operative recovery time were delayed.

