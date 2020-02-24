SPORTS MEDICINE: No heading off trouble from subconcussive hits

In the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV, the NFL reported that the number of concussions during the 2019 season was 224, 10 more than were recorded to in 2018 but still far lower than the 281 in 2017.
The league expressed frustration with the increase even as it celebrated a drop in ACL tears from 57 to 47 and MCL tears from 132 to 109.
Lost in that focus on concussions, though, is the fact the long-term risk to the brain is not from concussions but from the hundreds to thousands of sub-concussive hits to the head experienced by a football player over the course of season and then a career.
The key to reducing the number of those sub-concussive hits is limiting the amount of contact in practice because the ability to do so in games is limited to penalizing spearing and targeting. Given the drop in concussions since to 2017 and the reduction in knee injuries in the last year, it appears the league has made some progress.
However, football will never be able to remove head contact from the game entirely, much as those who run the game would like to.
Meanwhile, soccer is a game that could largely remove the head from the game. Yet above the youth level, rule makers refuse to do so.
Two studies published in the last month, one out of Indiana University, should give soccer organizers cause to reconsider.
In late January, New York researchers — based primarily at Albert Einstein College of Medicine — published a study in JAMA Neurology on the association between heading a soccer ball and memory. Looking at 352 soccer players with an average age of 23 over the course of four years, the study found that those who headed the ball most had worse verbal memory than those who headed least.
Furthermore, the subjects were differentiated by whether or not they had a gene known to be associated with the development of dementia, specifically Alzheimer's disease.
Those with the gene demonstrated significantly greater impairment in verbal memory from heading than those who did not.
The study out of IU, published earlier this month in JAMA Opthalmology, looked at eye function in the wake of performing 10 headers spaced one minute apart.
To demonstrate eye function, the 36 subjects — with an average age of 21 — performed a test that measures the speed and accuracy of reading aloud. They also were evaluated for how well their eyes converged on an object as it moved closer and closer. Examinations were performed on each subject four times: immediately before the heading session commenced, immediately after the session was completed, two hours later and 24 hours later.
As a control, a separate group of 31 subjects kicked a soccer ball 10 times, with the kicks spaced one minute apart.
Prior to headers or kicks, the two groups demonstrated identical reading speed and accuracy. Immediately after, reading speed improved in both groups but to a far greater degree among the kickers. The improvement in speed continued at the two-hour and 24-hour intervals but the kickers vastly outperformed those who had headed the ball. The improvement in both groups was anticipated because the researchers expected that, as the reading test was repeated, the subjects would “learn” how to take it.
Perhaps more telling was the difference in reading errors. Prior to heading or kicking the ball, neither group demonstrated a significant number of errors. During the ensuing three exams, the error score for the kickers remained the same. However, those who had headed the ball committed more and more errors with each testing session, scoring worst at 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the ability to focus on an approaching object never changed among the kickers. Not surprisingly, those who had performed the headers experienced difficulty that was greatest immediately after the heading session but it persisted to a measurable degree for at least 24 hours.
“These findings indicate that even mild head impacts can induce impairments in neuro-opthalmologic function (brain-eye coordination) that can persist for at least 24 hours,” the authors said.
Further, they suspect that their findings are applicable to other sports. “Our data highlight that 10 impacts are sufficient to cause oculomotor impairment, calling for a standardized guideline to monitor athletes’ safety, given that US football, soccer, ice hockey and rugby players can sustain a mean frequency of 650 sub-concussive head impacts per single season,” the authors concluded.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.