SPORTS MEDICINE: No heading off trouble from subconcussive hits

Prior to headers or kicks, the two groups demonstrated identical reading speed and accuracy. Immediately after, reading speed improved in both groups but to a far greater degree among the kickers. The improvement in speed continued at the two-hour and 24-hour intervals but the kickers vastly outperformed those who had headed the ball. The improvement in both groups was anticipated because the researchers expected that, as the reading test was repeated, the subjects would “learn” how to take it.

Perhaps more telling was the difference in reading errors. Prior to heading or kicking the ball, neither group demonstrated a significant number of errors. During the ensuing three exams, the error score for the kickers remained the same. However, those who had headed the ball committed more and more errors with each testing session, scoring worst at 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the ability to focus on an approaching object never changed among the kickers. Not surprisingly, those who had performed the headers experienced difficulty that was greatest immediately after the heading session but it persisted to a measurable degree for at least 24 hours.

“These findings indicate that even mild head impacts can induce impairments in neuro-opthalmologic function (brain-eye coordination) that can persist for at least 24 hours,” the authors said.

Further, they suspect that their findings are applicable to other sports. “Our data highlight that 10 impacts are sufficient to cause oculomotor impairment, calling for a standardized guideline to monitor athletes’ safety, given that US football, soccer, ice hockey and rugby players can sustain a mean frequency of 650 sub-concussive head impacts per single season,” the authors concluded.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

