SPORTS MEDICINE: Now, more than ever, exercise is medicine
SPORTS MEDICINE: Now, more than ever, exercise is medicine

Three weeks ago, this space focused on exercise strategies for athletes suddenly separated from fitness facilities and coaches. When the time does come for a return to competitive sports, those who are already in optimal condition will be far less likely to suffer injury during organized pre-season activities and early-season competition.

However, mounting evidence regarding co-morbidities associated with COVID-19 demonstrates that exercise is medicine for more than athletes. It is crucial for all of us.

A study out of China that was published last week in the European Respiratory Journal, regarding the effect of other conditions on COVID-19 outcomes. The investigation showed that 8.3% of COVID-19 cases resulted in what the researchers defined as a “composite endpoint”: admission to intensive care, need for a ventilator and/or death. Those who also had cancer were 3.5 times more likely to reach that endpoint, those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 2.7 times, and those with high blood pressure or diabetes 1.6 times.

Numerous previous studies have proven that those who exercise regularly experience far lower rates of cancer, COPD, hypertension and diabetes. Thankfully, the exercise need not be particularly sophisticated or intense.

Distinct from all other mammals, humans are made to walk upright on two legs. Further, when it comes to improving health and increasing lifespan, walking is the only exercise we need to do, as long as it is a significant distance on a daily basis.

Last week’s issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association included a study entitled, “Association of Daily Step Count and Step Intensity with Mortality Among US Adults.”

The researchers, based at the National Cancer Institute, looked at 4,840 adults age 40 and older who wore an accelerometer for a week, sometime between 2003 and 2006. Then, their lifespan was followed until the end of 2015. Remarkably, 1,165 (nearly 25%) passed away during that time.

The accelerometer measured the number of steps taken per day. The NCI scientists divided the subjects into groups by 4,000-step increments. Those who took fewer than 4,000 steps per day had, by far the highest mortality rate. Nearly 64% (419 of 655) of those who had failed to reach 4,000-step plateau did not survive. For those who had walked 4,000-8,000 steps per day, the death rate plummeted to 28% (488 of 1,727). The results continued to improve dramatically as the number of steps increased: 8,000-12,000 steps, only 11% (176 of 1,539) succumbed; 12,000-plus subjects, 8.9% (82 of 919) passed away.

Pick a condition, and its incidence dropped as the number of steps climbed and the intensity or pace of the steps did not seem to matter.

“For those seeking improved daily function and improved health, this research speaks to them,” said Debi Pillarella, the director of bariatric services for Community Healthcare System, “particularly the demographic studied, age 40 and over. There's an awesome 'take home message,' that a greater number of daily steps, 12,000 steps per day, not step intensity, is significantly associated with lower mortality.”

Pillarella, who previously served as exercise program manager at Fitness Pointe in Munster, was particularly pleased that the JAMA study runs counter to “the current craze in the media (that) supports increasing intensity. I did find it interesting that even at 4,000 steps, we saw lower mortality rates in this population,” she said. “This is so hopeful, as the 10,000-steps goal, about 5 miles, can be very daunting for individuals who are typically inactive.”

A certified personal trainer and medical exercise specialist, Pillarella thought the timing of the study’s release was fortuitous. “This message of 'staying moving while stuck at home' is perfect,” she said.

The authors of the study concluded by endorsing the use of devices such as Fitbits and Apple watches. “Wearable activity monitors that count steps are widely available and provide immediate feedback to the user,” they wrote. “(Clinicians) should consider an individual’s fitness, health status, and baseline step count in setting short-term (e.g., days, weeks) and long-term (e.g., months, years) goals.”

In the current environment, obtaining a wearable monitor and an annual check-up with one’s physician may not be possible. Consequently, The American College of Sports Medicine offers a guide for “Staying Active During COVID-19.” Find it at https://www.exerciseismedicine.org/support_page.php/stories/?b=892.

John Doherty mug

John Doherty

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

