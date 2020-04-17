SPORTS MEDICINE: Now, more than ever, exercise is medicine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three weeks ago, this space focused on exercise strategies for athletes suddenly separated from fitness facilities and coaches. When the time does come for a return to competitive sports, those who are already in optimal condition will be far less likely to suffer injury during organized pre-season activities and early-season competition.

However, mounting evidence regarding co-morbidities associated with COVID-19 demonstrates that exercise is medicine for more than athletes. It is crucial for all of us.

A study out of China that was published last week in the European Respiratory Journal, regarding the effect of other conditions on COVID-19 outcomes. The investigation showed that 8.3% of COVID-19 cases resulted in what the researchers defined as a “composite endpoint”: admission to intensive care, need for a ventilator and/or death. Those who also had cancer were 3.5 times more likely to reach that endpoint, those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 2.7 times, and those with high blood pressure or diabetes 1.6 times.

Numerous previous studies have proven that those who exercise regularly experience far lower rates of cancer, COPD, hypertension and diabetes. Thankfully, the exercise need not be particularly sophisticated or intense.