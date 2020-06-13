SPORTS MEDICINE: Pediatric journals aim advice at athletes

While professional leagues still plan for their restarts, underway college programs are already stumbling into COVID-19 outbreaks.
On Friday, the University of Houston athletic department put a halt to its on-campus program just 11 days after commencing due to six symptomatic athletes testing positive for the virus. No word yet on when or if the Cougars will resume.
If this experience becomes a trend at multiple campuses, the collegiate fall sports season will be in jeopardy.
Nonetheless, the ambition present in athletes young and old will never be in jeopardy. Youngsters, especially, have a natural tendency to engage in competitive physical activity — organized and otherwise. Current high school and college athletes have been sidelined during the spring and summer and very well could be intermittently until a vaccine and/or cure for COVID-19 is discovered.
However, athletes even younger still aspire to compete eventually in interscholastic and intercollegiate stadiums and arenas. While working on improving their athletic abilities, though, pre-high school youth will run into issues of their own.
Two scientific articles were published recently, specifically addressing the unique nature of our youngest competitors. Earlier this month, the journal Pediatrics issued a report on the safety and efficacy of strength training for children and adolescents. Last week, the Journal of Pediatrics — a separate publication — released a study on the treatment of concussion among elementary school-aged children.
The report regarding weightlifting and other forms of resistance-based exercise is an update of a 2008 American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement.
Then and now, the AAP endorses the concept of strength training, even for those as young as 5 years old. Yet, at that tender age, the recommendation is to focus on movements against one’s own body weight rather than trying to move dumbbells or barbells.
Pediatricians favor strength training for youngsters simply because it works. Pre-pubescent youth are unable to build muscle mass but they do become stronger, presumably because of better coordination between nerves and muscles. The positive effects of added strength, according to the article, include “improvements in motor skill performance, gains in speed and power, developing physical literacy, reducing the risk of injury, and injury rehabilitation.”
Worried about the “extremes of inactivity” found “in this era of sedentary pursuits of technology and social media,” the article recommends a combination of strength and aerobic training even for non-athletes. Sadly, the authors claim, “No longer can it be assumed that children innately know how to run, hop, jump, and throw.”
The most effective programs, per the cited research, exceed 23 weeks, two to three times per week. Measurable strength gains should be noticeable after eight weeks. Conversely, gains made will start to erode eight to 12 weeks after stopping a program.
For years, many supposed experts warned against strength training prior to high school, claiming all sorts of negative effects. The Pediatrics article addresses a number of these myths: increasing strength is impossible before puberty, young boys and girls will become “muscle bound” if they lift weights, strength training will impair aerobic conditioning, and resistance exercise will stunt growth.
None of those claims are true.
Another fear is that of serious injury. The article acknowledges the hazards to fingers and hands from dropped weights. This is largely avoidable with adequate adult supervision. And “adequate” does not mean a parent with an interest.
“Perform under the guidance of a professional with requisite coaching certifications,” the article recommends, “such as a certified strength and conditioning specialist (National Strength and Conditioning Association).”
The benefits of specialist care, when it comes to concussion, are also highlighted in the Journal of Pediatrics study.
Conducted at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the investigation was intended to fill a gap in the science of concussion. While there have been ample studies on school-age children, almost all have been done on students of middle school and high school age. Nonetheless, nearly one-third of concussions among children ages 0-to-18 occur to elementary school students, who are between ages 5 and 11.
The researchers found that those between the ages of five and eight were more likely to experience a concussion outside of organized sports than those between the ages of 9 and 11.
Otherwise, there was not much difference between the two groups in other data. Ominously, one in eight had had a previous concussion and nearly half had a co-morbidity, such as a learning disability or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which was likely to complicate recovery.
Of greatest concern to the authors were the patients who suffered from balance deficits, dizziness, and/or visual problems (visio-vestibular symptoms). Those symptoms, in particular, have been found to impair school function. Unfortunately, the study found that fewer than half of the subjects who initially sought care in an emergency room or immediate care clinic were evaluated for these symptoms, even though one or more are typically present in nearly two-thirds of cases. Worse, 95% of those seen only in an emergency room received no instructions for academic accommodations during recovery, despite the AAP recommending this for all students with concussion.
The study found care was better when the initial point of care was the patient’s primary care doctor but best from a concussion specialist. While only two percent of victims saw a specialist first, nearly one quarter saw one eventually, with nearly an eighth being referred to a rehabilitation program, such as vestibular therapy.
Proper therapy is especially crucial in light of other findings by the authors. In a previous study, they determined that, among children who had suffered two concussions by age 15, one quarter would suffer a third within two years. Furthermore, as the concussions added up, there was a greater likelihood of persistent visio-vestibular symptoms, which rarely improve without therapy.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!