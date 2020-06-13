SPORTS MEDICINE: Pediatric journals aim advice at athletes

The researchers found that those between the ages of five and eight were more likely to experience a concussion outside of organized sports than those between the ages of 9 and 11.

Otherwise, there was not much difference between the two groups in other data. Ominously, one in eight had had a previous concussion and nearly half had a co-morbidity, such as a learning disability or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which was likely to complicate recovery.

Of greatest concern to the authors were the patients who suffered from balance deficits, dizziness, and/or visual problems (visio-vestibular symptoms). Those symptoms, in particular, have been found to impair school function. Unfortunately, the study found that fewer than half of the subjects who initially sought care in an emergency room or immediate care clinic were evaluated for these symptoms, even though one or more are typically present in nearly two-thirds of cases. Worse, 95% of those seen only in an emergency room received no instructions for academic accommodations during recovery, despite the AAP recommending this for all students with concussion.