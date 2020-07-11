You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS MEDICINE: Remembering happier days amid current sports sorrow
SPORTS MEDICINE

SPORTS MEDICINE: Remembering happier days amid current sports sorrow

Of late, the sports pages have been filled with one sad story after another.

Wednesday was a particularly dismal day for sports fans, with news that the Ivy League was cancelling its fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if you are not a fan of Harvard or any of its league rivals, you understood the implications.

When the Ivy League cancelled its postseason basketball tournament in March due to COVID-19 concerns, more than a few pundits initially scoffed. However, within days, the NCAA and every professional sports league had followed suit.

As somber as that news was nationally, though, there was a far more heartbreaking story locally. It started on June 30 but took days to reach its conclusion, also on Wednesday.

Former Valparaiso University athletic trainer Rod Moore — who had been recently afflicted with dementia — was found dead in a marshy area not far from his home after being listed as missing for a week. The cause of death was determined to be heat illness and dehydration,  conditions Moore had spent his entire career preventing among athletes at this time of year. Moore was the father of athletic training not only at VU but in Northwest Indiana. May he rest in peace.

At times like this, then, it may be comforting to look back on better times. The following is an abridged version of what appeared in this space 26 years ago this month.

He arrived at Valparaiso University 31 years ago from Washington state, with every intention of returning to the West Coast upon graduation.

It was not to be. Oh, he graduated just fine. However, he never returned home for more than a visit, opting instead to remain at his alma mater.

Just months after graduating in 1967, he was the school's head athletic trainer. And after 30 years of giving of himself in the Crusaders' training room, Rod Moore got something back.

Last week at Franklin College, he was inducted into the Indiana Athletic Trainers' Association Hall of Fame.

"It's terrific," said Crusader athletic director Bill Steinbrecher, in his 16th year in his current position and his second tour at Valparaiso. "I've known Rod since he arrived here as a student. Rod is highly respected in his field. No single individual is more important to our athletic program than Rod Moore."

Modest as always, Moore told the crowd at Franklin that he thought one of his greatest accomplishments was being the first and possibly only inductee ever to have a child still in diapers at the time of induction. Married 16 years, Moore has five children, the oldest being 13 and the youngest 2.

It wasn't long after the children came along that he gave up doing double duty as the football athletic trainer for the Valparaiso school system.

Asked how he managed to find the time to handle that as well as his duties at the university, Moore gave a matter-of-fact explanation. The high school JV played Monday night, the junior high on Wednesday night, the freshmen on Thursday night, the varsity on Friday night, and the University on Saturday afternoon.

But what if the University was playing an away game?

"Oh, there were a few (high school) games I had to miss," he admitted. "In those days, though, (the University) games were a lot closer. If we were playing in Evansville, I would just drive myself and get there around 1 in the morning."

Working with VU football has provided Moore with some thrills, but so has his work with Homer Drew's basketball team. He cited last season, which nearly culminated in an NCAA berth, as one of the many highlights in his career.

However, Moore's work has not been limited to working with athletes. He has been an educator as well, having developed an athletic training major with his assistant Denise Criswell 11 years ago.

Criswell, who is now the curriculum director, notified the graduates of the program of Moore's impending honor back in June. She asked them to send letters and pictures. With the material she received, she was able to assemble a scrap book, which was presented to Moore during the induction dinner.

"Some of (the graduates) were there and that was nice," said Criswell. "It's a great honor and very well-deserved. It’s an honor for Valparaiso."

Moore concurred, noting that he was not the first Crusader alumnus to be so recognized. He joined former IU head women's athletic trainer Marge Albohm and retired Portage High School athletic trainer Bob Kerns. Together, they make up 25 percent of the Hall of Fame membership.

What first attracted a Spokane teenager to Valparaiso so many years ago?

"I got in early in my senior year (in high school) and my Dad said, 'I'm not paying for another application," Moore added with a chuckle.

What has kept him there all this time?

"The flexibility to do other activities," he answered, referring to time spent at the Pan Am Games, at the World Track and Field Championships, and working on the NATA certification committee.

What's ahead for Moore?

Only 49, he is looking forward to another football season starting next month.

Then, early in the basketball season, the IATA and the university will honor him by re-doing his induction prior to the Crusaders' game with Carthage on Dec. 3. Former Crusader and Viking athletes who have benefited from Moore's caring expertise would do well to be there.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

Related to this story

