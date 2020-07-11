SPORTS MEDICINE: Remembering happier days amid current sports sorrow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Of late, the sports pages have been filled with one sad story after another.

Wednesday was a particularly dismal day for sports fans, with news that the Ivy League was cancelling its fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even if you are not a fan of Harvard or any of its league rivals, you understood the implications.

When the Ivy League cancelled its postseason basketball tournament in March due to COVID-19 concerns, more than a few pundits initially scoffed. However, within days, the NCAA and every professional sports league had followed suit.

As somber as that news was nationally, though, there was a far more heartbreaking story locally. It started on June 30 but took days to reach its conclusion, also on Wednesday.

Former Valparaiso University athletic trainer Rod Moore — who had been recently afflicted with dementia — was found dead in a marshy area not far from his home after being listed as missing for a week. The cause of death was determined to be heat illness and dehydration, conditions Moore had spent his entire career preventing among athletes at this time of year. Moore was the father of athletic training not only at VU but in Northwest Indiana. May he rest in peace.