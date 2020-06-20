You are the owner of this article.
SPORTS MEDICINE: Rhabdomyolysis a mouthful to avoid
SPORTS MEDICINE: Rhabdomyolysis a mouthful to avoid

With high school preseason sports programs getting the green light to re-start in July, coaches will be anxious to make up for lost time. Home exercise equipment vendors have been enjoying record sales over the past two months. So, a few athletes will have been able to maintain or even improve their conditioning over the last three months.

However, former NFL strength and conditioning coach Ken Croner, now with Fitness Pointe in Munster, urges caution and an expectation that most athletes will be nowhere near the shape they would typically be in at this time of year. “These kids going into fall sports,” he said, “you look at the time they’ve been off. Their daily routine has been disrupted. “

Too much exercise volume in a short period of time, Croner warns, will only succeed in generating work for the athletic trainer. Strains and tendinitis are bad enough but the overanxious coach, looking to “set a tone” from day one, could cause problems far worse than that.

Coaches, players ready to reunite for football workouts July 1

A college coach’s current career catastrophe is instructive if you go back to his first brush with controversy.

Chris Doyle had been the NCAA’s highest paid strength coach until a week ago, earning $800,000 per year at Iowa. In the wake of the death of George Floyd, though, multiple former Hawkeyes football players came forward, alleging that Doyle had routinely made racially insensitive and disparaging comments to them over much of his 21-year tenure.

Doyle denied the claims in a published statement on June 7.

Nonetheless, the allegations prompted Iowa athletic director Gary Barta to hire a Kansas City law firm to conduct an independent investigation that was expected to take weeks. Yet, within days, the handwriting was on the wall.

On June 9, Doyle’s son Dillon, a Hawkeye linebacker expected to start this fall after being a top substitute last year, entered the NCAA transfer portal. Four days later, absent any results from the investigation, it was all over. The elder Doyle signed a separation agreement that pays him 15 months’ salary including benefits for that time period.

Some may think that Doyle was the victim of a rush to judgement and, in this case, perhaps he was. However, he had earned unwanted headlines before.

In January 2011, 13 Hawkeye players were hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis after a particularly grueling workout to which they were subjected upon returning to campus from Christmas break. The incident was covered in this space at the time and again two years later, when the results of the obligatory University investigation happened to be published in a medical journal.

"Rhabdomyolysis," according to Medline, "is the breakdown of muscle fibers resulting in the release of muscle fiber contents (myoglobin) into the bloodstream. Some of these are harmful to the kidney and frequently result in kidney damage."

What a fluid football season could look like in 2020

During any workout, we break down muscle fiber.

Done regularly, this stimulates the body — over the course of weeks — to build more muscle. If done way too much, way too soon, the amount of myoglobin released into the bloodstream ends up being greater than the kidneys are able to handle. Symptoms include severe pain in the overworked area and dark brown urine, often referred to as "cola urine."

A satisfactory outcome is dependent on rapid rehydration, which flushes the myoglobin from the kidneys. Worst-case scenarios include permanent muscle and kidney damage, even death.

Back in 2011, the Des Moines Register reported that neither Doyle nor any of his staff were familiar with the condition prior to the incident. Consequently, they were quickly cleared of any wrongdoing and not disciplined but with a promise never to use the workout in question again.

The claim of ignorance, at the time, strained credulity. Any credentialed exercise specialist would be amply familiar with the condition and the circumstances under which it is likely to occur — almost always, with an intense exercise session after a prolonged layoff. Furthermore, a similar incident involving 43 high school football players in Oregon, which generated national headlines, had occurred just months before in the summer of 2010.

Last week, Barta defended his handling of Doyle and his staff nine years ago. “I’m not looking back and thinking, ‘What should I have done back then?’” he said in a story published by ESPN.

Well, that is precisely what he should be doing. Had Barta arranged for a thorough inquiry, instead of a brooming, the logical results would have likely avoided the mess he finds himself in now.

Region roundup podcast: What could Region prep football look like in the fall?

For high school coaches, suddenly being able to work with their players again, the facts are clear regarding the prevention of overuse injuries in general and rhabdomyolysis in particular.

Also wary of stress fractures and heat illness, Croner advises coaches of all fall sports to start slowly and follow a gradual progression over the four weeks of July that will lead up to the official start of the high school fall season on Aug. 3.

“Keep in mind, most of these kids haven’t touched a weight,” he said. “If they’ve been doing anything, it’s probably been body weight stuff, which is great, but when you start adding resistance, it takes time. The biggest fear I would have is the football coach who’s thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to be out hitting in six weeks. My window is closing.’ You can’t look at it that way. Just look at each week, how many times a week we’re going to train, making sure there is time for ample recovery. Because, we know, the body only gets stronger when it rests and recovers. If you keep pounding these kids, you’re not going to get any benefit out of it.”

John Doherty is licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

John Doherty

