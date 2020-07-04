SPORTS MEDICINE: Risks to recognize as sports restart

You are the owner of this article.
As multiple sports at multiple levels attempt a restart this month, both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged layoff that it has engendered have created issues that will affect some athletes more than others.

Consequently, parents, coaches and athletic administrators should be aware of several risks for college, high school and youth athletes which are outlined in the current issue of Sports Health.

In a commentary penned primarily by physicians for the University of Washington football team and the Seattle Seahawks, return to sports recommendations were made for young athletes who have various co-morbidities that may complicate recovery from COVID-19.

The authors started with the good news. “The vast majority of deaths from coronavirus occur in those older than 25 years of age,” they wrote, “with those aged 15 to 24 years representing only 0.1% of deaths.”

The risk of severe illness and death to interscholastic and college athletes, then, is remarkably low. The far greater worry is for those who are older, sometimes just slightly older, whom the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic young may infect. Witness the severity of the illness experienced by Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, who is 38.

The article went on to report that, among those age 24 and younger who did succumb, 4% had high blood pressure, 21% were obese and 15% had diabetes. The incidence of the first two conditions among all adolescents was virtually identical. Consequently, the commentators surmised that neither hypertension nor obesity were true risk factors for a poorer outcome among the young. However, considering that the general prevalence of diabetes among youth is only 0.25%, they were very concerned about those with that condition.

“Athletes with diabetes should be counseled regarding the potential for increased morbidity and mortality if infected with COVID-19,” they wrote, “and consider delaying return until sports reintegration is confirmed safe and risk of acquiring a new infection is better understood.”

They expressed far less concern for athletes with asthma — as long as it is well-controlled. Before returning to sports, though, the authors urged an evaluation “to confirm their treatment regimen is optimized and they are adherent to their medications.”

Sickle cell trait, which has a 9% incidence rate among African Americans, was also highlighted in the commentary. While sickle cell disease has been implicated in poor outcomes after COVID-19 infection, the trait has not been. However, if an individual with SCT does become infected, the authors warned that physicians would need to address a higher-than-normal risk of blood clotting not only during the illness, but months thereafter.

The greater concern with SCT involves this sudden restart in the summer, which is when those with the condition are at an even greater risk of exertional heat illness than the typical athlete. Coaches and athletic trainers will need to be especially vigilant, as the current local weather forecast is for a multi-week heat wave.

Heightened attentiveness in the heat has always been required of any sport that involves running. When running is the sport, though, there is more to worry about this year than just the weather.

As cross country resumes, coaches may be fairly confident that many of their charges have had an easier time getting or staying in shape than athletes in other sports. Nonetheless, there will be those who have been unwilling or unable to do so. Therefore, not only must coaches be concerned about hearts, lungs and leg muscles, they must be overly attentive this year to bone health — particularly among female runners.

This month’s Sports Health includes a pilot study of female runners with and without a history of stress fracture.

The researchers, out of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, studied runners — rather than other athletes — because 69% of all stress fractures are running-related, with nearly all taking place in the bones of the legs and pelvis. They then focused on women since they are twice as likely as male runners to suffer a stress fracture.

Knowing those numbers, the investigators’ goal was to identify better strategies for preventing such injuries.

Based on previous research, they recommended that female runners address “nutritional, hormonal, and menstrual irregularities; energy deficiency; training intensity; training surfaces; diet and footwear.”

However, based on their own research, which implicated low bone density, they also advised, “As (bone density testing) is relatively inexpensive with low radiation exposure, performing (bone density testing) in this population may be cost-effective.”

Given the challenges some runners have faced while attempting to stay in condition, due to the COVID-19 induced hiatus, any prolonged inactivity will have contributed to decreased bone density. Therefore, this year in particular, a preseason bone density study for female runners would be wise.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

