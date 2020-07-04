SPORTS MEDICINE: Risks to recognize as sports restart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As multiple sports at multiple levels attempt a restart this month, both the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged layoff that it has engendered have created issues that will affect some athletes more than others.

Consequently, parents, coaches and athletic administrators should be aware of several risks for college, high school and youth athletes which are outlined in the current issue of Sports Health.

In a commentary penned primarily by physicians for the University of Washington football team and the Seattle Seahawks, return to sports recommendations were made for young athletes who have various co-morbidities that may complicate recovery from COVID-19.

The authors started with the good news. “The vast majority of deaths from coronavirus occur in those older than 25 years of age,” they wrote, “with those aged 15 to 24 years representing only 0.1% of deaths.”

The risk of severe illness and death to interscholastic and college athletes, then, is remarkably low. The far greater worry is for those who are older, sometimes just slightly older, whom the asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic young may infect. Witness the severity of the illness experienced by Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, who is 38.