SPORTS MEDICINE: Routine needed in non-routine time

Runners may not be able to train in groups. Still, they should be able to follow their coach’s periodized plan individually. Lacking specific instructions, runners should observe the “20% rule,” which means never increasing distance or intensity by more than 20% in a given week. Furthermore, if this COVID-19 crisis extends into months, runners should follow three weeks of progressively harder training with an easy week.

Regardless of one’s sport, Croner has one last piece of advice. “Set up a routine,” he said. “When I was at Athlete’s Performance (now Team EXOS) in Arizona, we used to set up the ‘perfect day’ for athletes when they (left us and) went home. Wake up early, work out in the morning, take a nice nap in the afternoon, and then work on your skill, whether that’s swinging a baseball bat in the mirror, swinging a golf club, or working on your dribbling.

“Then the biggest issue is going to be these kids not going to bed at a reasonable time. You’re missing out on growth hormone and everything else that sleep provides us when we don’t get on a schedule.”