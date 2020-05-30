SPORTS MEDICINE: Tommy John talk spans COVID-19 crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you can remember back to late March and early April (Doesn’t it seem like 10 years ago?), as the COVID-19 crisis was ramping up and sports participation was spiraling down, one controversy briefly consumed Major League Baseball.

Two ace starters had already had spring training derailed by elbow pain. Conservative care was the initial strategy in hopes of salvaging the season. However, once the season was put on hold for everybody, with grave doubts it would ever resume, Boston’s Chris Sale and New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard sought surgical reconstruction of their throwing elbows.

Tommy John surgery, as it is better known, was the prudent course if either pitcher wanted a chance at being fully healthy for the 2021 season, given the typical recovery of 12-15 months. There was just one problem, the CDC and most state governors had advised against or outright prohibited elective surgeries due to a shortage of personnel protective equipment (PPE).

PPE (gloves, masks, gowns, etc.) is necessary in operating rooms to prevent the surgical field from becoming contaminated. They are just as vital for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients, if they are to avoid becoming sick themselves.