SPORTS MEDICINE: Tommy John talk spans COVID-19 crisis
SPORTS MEDICINE: Tommy John talk spans COVID-19 crisis

Chris Sale Red Sox Spring Baseball

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale throws during spring training baseball camp in February. He later had elbow soreness and elected to have Tommy John surgery.

 John Bazemore, File, Associated Press

If you can remember back to late March and early April (Doesn’t it seem like 10 years ago?), as the COVID-19 crisis was ramping up and sports participation was spiraling down, one controversy briefly consumed Major League Baseball.

Two ace starters had already had spring training derailed by elbow pain. Conservative care was the initial strategy in hopes of salvaging the season. However, once the season was put on hold for everybody, with grave doubts it would ever resume, Boston’s Chris Sale and New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard sought surgical reconstruction of their throwing elbows.

Tommy John surgery, as it is better known, was the prudent course if either pitcher wanted a chance at being fully healthy for the 2021 season, given the typical recovery of 12-15 months. There was just one problem, the CDC and most state governors had advised against or outright prohibited elective surgeries due to a shortage of personnel protective equipment (PPE).

PPE (gloves, masks, gowns, etc.) is necessary in operating rooms to prevent the surgical field from becoming contaminated. They are just as vital for health care workers treating COVID-19 patients, if they are to avoid becoming sick themselves.

Two months ago, when it came to choosing between protecting those on the frontlines and elective surgeries, necessary but not urgent, the decision seemed simple. Yet, as is too often the case, the rules did not apply to the wealthy and privileged.

Sale and Syndergaard had their elbows fixed and their surgeons explained that, for pitchers, the surgery and its timing were essential.

Nice try.

Fast forward two months and, with COVID-19 hospitalizations having fallen dramatically and the supply increased, the PPE shortage has been largely alleviated. Consequently, hospitals are safely resuming elective procedures.

No pitchers have been injuring their elbows of late but with baseball suddenly looking at resuming, from youth levels to the big leagues, Tommy John surgery — unfortunately — will be returning, as well.

In fact, given the prolonged lay-off and the rapid re-start, New York Yankees team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad is worried that there will be an epidemic of shredded UCLs among youth pitchers starting next month. He is so concerned that he published an article about it on Medium earlier this month.

In his mind, the culprits will be “lack of early season physical conditioning, lower preparation coming from offseason, not yet fully optimized throwing mechanics and playing with elbow pain.”

He suspects enthusiasm to make up for lost time will discourage players from reporting soreness that they normally would have. In short, once they get started, they will not be inclined to stop — until it is too late.

To head off this eventuality, Ahmad recommends, “(educating) players, families, and coaches now. During this time of social isolation, players should continue and if not already, initiate, a strengthening and endurance program for their shoulder, elbow, and also their core & leg/base muscles. This may be accomplished with video interaction with strength coaches and baseball coaches.

“Players should plot out on a calendar, a throwing program that serves as a preparation for a season. This may require some improvisation during social isolation compared to their standard team approach to throwing. Some creative options are throwing with family members who they typically wouldn’t throw with, or throwing against a wall or even a home built backstop. (Mom and Dad, please do your shoulder exercises also!) Progressive throwing and building up arm strength while exposing the body to incremental stress can greatly reduce injury when baseball resumes.”

Not only is Ahmad concerned with sore elbows becoming progressively worse, he is equally wary of pain and injury elsewhere leading to a sudden tear in the elbow.

While that concern may seem strange at first glance, Ahmad is exactly right. Pitching a baseball is a whole-body activity — note the nature of the strengthening program Ahmad advocates. Injury anywhere will alter one’s throwing mechanics, leading to added stress elsewhere on what is known as the kinetic chain, whose weakest link is the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow.

My favorite example of this scenario involves Nolan Ryan. Nearing the end of his career, at age 46, he had just returned to the Rangers rotation in September 1993 after a rib cage muscle strain. In the first inning of that game in Seattle, he felt a pop in his right elbow. Just like that, the strikeout king’s career was over.

To prevent this from happening to those at the start of their careers, particularly this year, Ahmad concluded his advice by urging parents and coaches to be aware of behavior linked to the onset of pain: asking for or independently taking pain medication, increased frequency of stretching and icing, and holding or rubbing the elbow.

Coaches, in particular, would be wise to approach this season from a participation perspective rather than trying to win at all costs. Instead of relying on a small number of aces, they should expand their pitching staffs and rely more on offense to win the game.

John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

