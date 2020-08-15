SPORTS MEDICINE: When heat is on, some coaches know better than others

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly found himself in a bit of a role reversal last month.
He was on a conference call with football parents at Grand Valley State (Michigan), not because he was once the coach at the Division II power, but because his son, Kenzel, was to be a freshman defensive end for the Lakers.
During the call, according to the South Bend Tribune, Kelly was asking questions that Grand Valley coach Matt Mitchell could not answer, ultimately prompting Mitchell to ask Kelly if the two could talk offline. Essentially, the former Grand Valley boss was asking the current one if the Lakers could practice and play safely without regular testing for COVID-19.
Easy question for Kelly to ask, because his Irish have the financial resources to test.
On Wednesday, he received his answer, not from Mitchell but from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors. The reply from the GLIAC — to which Grand Valley and Purdue Northwest belong — was no. Not only did they postpone football until a possible spring season, they put all other fall and winter sports on hold until at least Jan. 1, 2021.
Clearly, Kelly knew better than Mitchell, perhaps because he could afford it.
That isn’t to say Kelly is without his own set of COVID-19-related challenges. At the end of last week, Notre Dame announced that two players had tested positive and another seven, who had been in close contact with the two, had been quarantined.
However, of greater interest was what occurred during the team’s first official practice of the season on Wednesday, performed in helmets but no other football equipment. Post-practice, Kelly informed the media that between 15 and 17 players lost approximately 3% of their body weight during the session. A fluid loss like that impairs performance and significantly increases the risk of heat illness.
Kelly blamed the situation on a change in hydration protocol, which left the players to hydrate themselves with their own personal water bottles. Typically, the athletic training staff is responsible for keeping college athletes hydrated, literally forcing liquids on the players during summer practice sessions. With COVID-19, though, the use of shared water bottles, despite the bottles being touched only by athletic training staff, has been banned by most athletic programs. Kelly promised to get the issue fixed.
One might assume that Kelly’s concern with and knowledge of heat illness is universal among football coaches at all levels of the game.
Sadly, an incident in Arkansas last week illustrated just how inaccurate that assumption is.
On Monday morning, Piggott High School lineman Hunter Midkiff, 16, collapsed during practice. By the time he arrived at a local hospital emergency room, his body temperature was 106.9 degrees. At that point, the damage was done; organ failure followed. By Wednesday, doctors at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis were seeking a donor liver. On Saturday morning, Midkiff died.
As had been the case at Notre Dame, the Arkansas State Department of Health had issued COVID-19-related guidelines that mandated high school athletes bring their own water bottles to practice, rather than having the school provide water, as would be usual in any other circumstances.
It is unclear to what degree, if any, inadequate hydration played in this tragedy. However, it is eminently clear that no athletic trainer was present and neither coaches nor emergency personnel were adequately familiar with the cold water immersion technique that very well may have saved Midkiff’s life.
Remarkably, local media reports quoted an emergency room physician who said athletes with heat exhaustion or heat stroke should be taken to a hospital for fluids. Further, he advised, coaches and EMS personnel to cool such patients by removing clothing and using wet towels and ice to lower the core body temperature.
“We all want to push ourselves to our maximum level of activity,” the physician continued. “Once you realize you’ve stopped sweating, you’re having cramps, you’re not feeling well, you need to stop and rehydrate and try to cool down to prevent some kind of heat-related illness.”
Too bad not a single line of that advice was accurate.
Let’s start with what he said last. The elderly suffering from heat stroke may stop sweating; athletes typically do not. More importantly, when an individual goes into heat stroke, that person is usually disoriented and incapable of making logical decisions.
As for the cooling techniques advocated, they do not work. Only onsite cold water immersion in a tub has been proven 100% effective, as determined by over 2,000 cases studied by the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut.
In fact, cooling first in an immersion tub, prior to transport, is required in Arkansas — and more than 10 other states — according to KSI. Unfortunately, news of that requirement apparently never reached the town of Piggot. Not a complete surprise considering the circumstances surrounding Jordan McNair’s death at the University of Maryland just two years ago.
Coaches not “getting the word” or ignoring it is an ongoing problem. Pictures published in Saturday’s edition of The Times showed coaches and staff, participating in the Munster/Portage football scrimmage on Friday night, appropriately wearing face masks as mandated by the IHSAA. Yet, as I have driven around the Calumet Region and observed youth football and soccer practices, I’ve seen little effort to enforce social distancing and not a single coach wearing a mask. Local parks departments would serve their constituents well by insisting that youth coaches follow the same standards being practiced at the high school level.
John Doherty is a licensed physical therapist and athletic trainer. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.
