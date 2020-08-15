SPORTS MEDICINE: When heat is on, some coaches know better than others

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly found himself in a bit of a role reversal last month.

He was on a conference call with football parents at Grand Valley State (Michigan), not because he was once the coach at the Division II power, but because his son, Kenzel, was to be a freshman defensive end for the Lakers.

During the call, according to the South Bend Tribune, Kelly was asking questions that Grand Valley coach Matt Mitchell could not answer, ultimately prompting Mitchell to ask Kelly if the two could talk offline. Essentially, the former Grand Valley boss was asking the current one if the Lakers could practice and play safely without regular testing for COVID-19.

Easy question for Kelly to ask, because his Irish have the financial resources to test.

On Wednesday, he received his answer, not from Mitchell but from the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors. The reply from the GLIAC — to which Grand Valley and Purdue Northwest belong — was no. Not only did they postpone football until a possible spring season, they put all other fall and winter sports on hold until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Clearly, Kelly knew better than Mitchell, perhaps because he could afford it.