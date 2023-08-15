Anthony Rizzo was in his 10th year with the Cubs when the fan favorite was traded to the Yankees at the end of July, two years ago.

Since taking his game to the Bronx, though, the slugger had not produced like he did on the North Side, at least he had not until the first two months of this season. When play ended on May 28, the Yankees had just finished a series in San Diego and Rizzo was hitting .304 with 11 home runs, 32 RBI and an OPS of .880.

However, also that day, Rizzo had departed early with what the Yankees described as a “neck injury,” the result of a collision, during a pick-off play, between the first baseman and San Diego’s Fernando Tatis, Jr. Rizzo hung on to the ball and Tatis was out, ending the top of the sixth inning but Rizzo needed some attention from the Yankees medical staff before leaving the field.

Post-game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone classified Rizzo as “good” but that he would be monitored — presumably for a concussion but the emphasis was on Rizzo’s neck woes.

After missing a series in Seattle, Rizzo was back in the line-up on June 2 in Los Angeles. Since then, he has hit .172 with one home run, nine RBI and an OPS of .496. On Aug. 3, the Yankees put him on the 10-day injured list with post-concussion syndrome, linked to the crash with Tatis.

Over the last two weeks, both Rizzo and the Yankees have gone out of their way to emphasize that, at the time of the collision, there was no evidence that he had a concussion.

Really?

According to an Aug. 5 story in The Athletic, “The team believed it followed the proper protocols, and Rizzo believes he and the team acted appropriately. Concussions are sometimes difficult to diagnose and the symptoms are not always apparent (emphasis added).”

Fair enough as a general statement regarding concussion, but did anybody, and I mean anybody — team athletic trainer, team physician, or even a member of the media — bother to review the video of the collision and its aftermath?

If they did, I have seen no such evidence in the coverage among New York and national media, which has largely parroted The Athletic’s coverage. After all, the online outlet has become the “publication of record” ever since The New York Times shut down its own sports department earlier this summer in the wake of purchasing The Athletic in January.

Had anyone bothered to watch, they would have seen a distant replay of Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa’s first concussion of last year, also re-labeled at the time as a spinal injury. As you may recall, the Dolphins were playing the Bills when the quarterback was slammed to the turf, landing on the back of his head. He came up wobbly and needed the assistance of teammates to remain standing.

Supposedly placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol, he miraculously returned for the second half, his symptoms somehow attributed to low back pain. In the wake of the incident, an “unaffiliated” sideline neurotrauma consultant was fired and the NFL updated its concussion protocol — but not before Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf again, four nights later in Cincinnati and exited unconscious on a stretcher.

In Rizzo’s case, simultaneously with reaching down for the pick-off throw, he got a face full of Tatis’ hip and thigh. His head snapped violently backward and to the right. Rizzo then staggered forward and to his right, dropped the ball to the ground and then stumbled, as if intoxicated, halfway to second base, before falling to one knee. And there he stayed while teammates and dugout staff rushed to his side.

Short of being knocked out, I do not know how much more “apparent” a symptom could be.

There are six universally accepted “video signs” of concussion and motor incoordination — the staggering and stumbling that Rizzo displayed — is one of them. More specifically, he demonstrated cerebellar ataxia, which is the cause of flunking a field sobriety test when one’s brain is awash in alcohol.

If Rizzo was a New York Jet instead of a New York Yankee, I suspect New York and national sports pundits would have started howling back in June when he resumed playing just five days after being injured.

Had he been diagnosed with a concussion initially, that would have been impossible because such a determination would have triggered an automatic stay on MLB’s seven-day concussion injured list.

Questioned since being sidelined, Rizzo said he passed all neurological exams given him in the training room in the 10-20 minutes after he was escorted from the field. Still, that proficiency did not undo what occurred in the moments after Tatis ran into him.

Rizzo also reported that more recent testing determined his reaction time was abnormally slow but that there was no baseline of his own with which to compare. No surprise. At a sports medicine conference in Chicago several years ago, a Yankees’ concussion specialist was one of the lecturers. He expressed his dislike for such baseline testing because, in his experience, Latin American players — initially impeded by a language barrier — routinely outperformed their baseline results in subsequent tests.

If the Yankees, with their vaunted payroll, had been more thorough, they would have had a baseline available. Furthermore, they would not have allowed Rizzo to fly to Seattle in the hours after the incident because, in the aftermath of a concussion, airplane travel is well-known to exacerbate and thus prolong symptoms.

But struggling to catch up with the Rays and the Orioles in a loaded American League East, they were desperate to get Rizzo’s bat back in action. They must have been ignorant of the ample research that shows how concussion affects a hitter’s ability to catch up to a pitched baseball. And ignorance in professional sports is not bliss.

More on that next week.

PHOTOS: Anthony Rizzo's time with the Chicago Cubs Nationals Cubs Baseball Cubs Marlins Baseball World Series Indians Cubs Baseball World Series Cubs Indians Baseball World Series Cubs Indians Baseball Giants Cubs Baseball Cubs Padres Baseball Cubs Nationals Baseball Cubs Rangers Baseball Diamondbacks Cubs Baseball Cubs Mariners Baseball Marlins Cubs Baseball Reds Cubs Baseball Cubs Reds Baseball Anthony Rizzo Cubs Dodgers Baseball Cubs Dodgers Baseball Cubs Dodgers Baseball Cubs Dodgers Baseball Cubs Cardinals Baseball Anthony Rizzo - Cubs Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant