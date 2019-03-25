Boys basketball
Ross recognized: Andrean sophomore Kyle Ross was named one of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week honorees after helping the 59ers win the first state title in program history.
Ross registered 16 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 59-54 win over Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A final Saturday in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-7 forward went 5 of 8 from the field, 1 of 2 from behind the arc and 5 of 6 from the line.
Women's college golf
VU takes 8th: Kylie Shoemake (Lake Central) and Kayla Krueger paced the Valparaiso University women’s golf team for the second consecutive day on Monday. Shoemake carded an 81 to pace the team with Krueger shot an 82 during the second and final round of the Saluki Invitational in Carbondale, Illinois.
The Crusaders placed eighth in the team scoring, finishing with a score of 664 after a 334 on Monday.
Host Southern Illinois won the event with a team score of 615.
Pro basketball
High court won't referee dispute over Michael Jordan images: The Supreme Court said Monday it won't step in to referee a copyright dispute between Nike and a photographer who took a well-known image of basketball great Michael Jordan. That means lower court rulings for the athletic apparel maker will stand.
Photographer Jacobus Rentmeester sued Nike after it used an image he took of Jordan in the 1980s as inspiration for a photograph it commissioned for its own ads. The company's photo, which was used on posters and billboards, then became the basis for the "Jumpman" logo for Nike's Air Jordan shoes. Rentmeester sued Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike in 2015 saying both the Nike photo and logo infringed on his copyright image.
Rentmeester's original photo of Jordan was taken for Life magazine in 1984, while Jordan was a student at the University of North Carolina. It shows Jordan holding a basketball in his left hand and leaping, ballet-like toward a basketball hoop. At the time, Jordan was preparing for the upcoming Summer Olympics, which were being held in Los Angeles. In the photo, Jordan is wearing the U.S. Olympic team uniform.
Both Rentmeester's photo and Nike's photo involve a basketball hoop at the right side of the image and were taken from a similar angle. Jordan's pose is similar in both photos. But in the Nike photo, Jordan is wearing the red and black of the Chicago Bulls, which he joined in 1984, and the Chicago skyline is the background. One other difference: In Rentmeester's photo, Jordan is wearing Converse.
Rentmeester cried foul, argued that the differences between his photo and Nike's were "minor," and said that nearly every original element in his photo also appeared in Nike's.