College baseball
3 Crusaders honored for work in classroom, on field: The Valparaiso University baseball team had three players — junior pitcher Jon Tieman, junior outfielder Steven Fitzsimmons and senior designated hitter Blake Billinger — named Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team on Tuesday.
Tieman owns a 3.82 cumulative GPA in finance. Fitzsimmons has a 3.96 cumulative GPA in political science. Billinger has a 3.45 GPA in psychology.
To be eligible for the award, nominees must have been starters or important reserves, with at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing.
Oilmen win: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen scored seven runs in the seventh inning on their way to a 12-2 win at Bloomington on Tuesday.
Frank Napleton had the biggest hit of the night, delivering a bases-clearing double in the seventh. He also hit a line-drive solo homer down the left-field line in the fourth. Napleton finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
“Frank was pressing at the plate for the first couple games,” Oilmen manager Kevin Tyrrell said in a statement. “When a hitter is afraid to miss the baseball, his bat speed isn’t as good. He let it go tonight and was great.”
Northwest Indiana (3-1) plays its home opener at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Oil City Stadium against the DuPage County Hounds.
Pro tennis
Rivals Federer, Nadal to meet again on clay: Roger Federer knew when he returned to the French Open that, if things went exceedingly well, he eventually would find himself face-to-face with Rafael Nadal.
Here we go.
Just like old times.
Federer put away Stan Wawrinka after a 75-minute rain delay Tuesday, converting a break point for just the second time in 18 chances and quickly wrapping up a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over his friend and Swiss countryman to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris.
And what a showdown comes next: Federer vs. Nadal for a spot in the final.
"Always," Nadal said, "a big match."
They are two titans of tennis, with Federer holding a men's record 20 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal next with 17.
Nadal, who won 11 of his trophies in Paris, has gotten the better of their rivalry over the years, leading 23-15 overall, 9-3 at majors, 13-2 on clay and 5-0 at the French Open, including four finals.
"My next opponent is not too bad. He can play on clay, unfortunately," Federer said, joking to the crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen.
They haven't met at Roland Garros since 2011. Federer, who has won their most recent five matches, last entered the field in 2015, when he lost to Wawrinka in the quarterfinals. He pulled out with a bad back in 2016, then skipped the entire clay circuit in 2017-18.
"If you're to do or achieve something on the clay, inevitably, at some stage, you will go through Rafa, because he's that strong and he will be there," said Federer, at 37 the tournament's oldest semifinalist since 1968. "If I would have had a different mindset — to avoid him — then I should not have played the clay."
There was very little drama in Nadal's quarterfinal victory this time, a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 stroll against No. 7 Kei Nishikori, who went through a pair of five-setters the past two rounds.
Horse racing
Tacitus gets nod over War of Will as Belmont favorite: Tacitus was made the slight favorite over Preakness winner War of Will in a Belmont Stakes that wraps up a wacky Triple Crown.
Tacitus and War of Will got the outside Nos. 10 and 9 post positions, respectively, on Tuesday in the draw at Citi Field in New York, but those should not be a problem in the 1½-mile race on Saturday at Belmont Park.
College sports
Big Ten taps Vikings' Kevin Warren as new commissioner: Kevin Warren keeps a picture in his office of Curt Flood. There's another of Jackie Robinson, one of Texas Western's barrier-bulldozing 1966 NCAA championship basketball team and Dr. Martin Luther King's letter from "Letter from Birmingham Jail."
Warren understood the significance of the moment Tuesday as he became the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference. The Big Ten hired the Minnesota Vikings executive to replace Jim Delany, bringing on a former college basketball player and sports agent with a law degree from Notre Dame to lead one of the most lucrative leagues in the country.
"It's really about diversity, inclusion and it really is about opportunity," Warren said. "One of the things I will stand for here is to make sure regardless of your background — regardless of your race, color, creed, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation — this will be a place from an exclusive standpoint that we will embrace everyone and give everyone an opportunity to be the best they can be."
He will start Sept. 16 and work alongside Delany, who will step down Jan. 1 from the job he has held since 1989. The 71-year-old Delany announced his decision to step away earlier this year. At the time, he planned to stay on until June 30, 2020.
It's not the first pioneering role for the 55-year-old Warren. He has been the chief operating officer for the Vikings since 2015, the first African-American to hold that position for an NFL franchise. And now comes another milestone among the Power Five, which includes the Southeastern, Pac-12, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast conferences.
"Do I think about it every single day? Yes," Warren said. "But I also remember it provides me with an opportunity to make sure that I send the elevator back down to give people who — other people may not have given an opportunity to people who look like me — to remember that. And to make sure that I perform at the highest possible level to open up the door to the next person regardless of their color."
Indiana President Michael McRobbie said the Big Ten considered more than 60 candidates. He would not say how many were interviewed. But there were multiple meetings with Warren, with the decision to hire him made on Sunday. Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf had nothing but praise for Warren.
"He has worked tirelessly to elevate the Vikings franchise, all with the greater good of the organization and Minneapolis-St. Paul in mind," the Wilfs said in a statement. Warren said he and the Vikings haven't decided on his end date in Minnesota. The owners said they would work with Warren on "how we want to move forward."
Warren became emotional during the news conference, particularly when discussing his parents as well as the late SEC Commissioner Mike Slive.
He recalled a mutual friend arranging a meeting with Slive in the early 1990s at The Palmer House in Chicago — the famed hotel where the Big Ten was born and brownies invented in the 1890s. By the time he drove back to South Bend, Indiana, Slive had left a message on his answering machine offering him a job at his legal firm, where he started working on NCAA infractions cases.
Warren also remembered the tough obstacles he faced just to get back to walking let alone playing sports again after he got run over by a car. Just 11 years old, the kid who grew up in Phoenix was riding his bike with friends that summer day.
He heard paramedics say he might not make it but he wound up in traction and then a body cast with a broken right femur to go with a fractured wrist. As he was preparing to leave the hospital, a doctor told him swimming would give him the best shot at recovery, though the odds were not good.
Warren persuaded his parents to use some of his $30,000 settlement to install a pool in the backyard, arguing that community pools aren't open every day and they might not always be able to take him there. The future lawyer made such a strong case they had one built for $11,000, a life-changing decision for their son.
Along with the physical benefits from all those hours in the pool, whether he was swimming laps or playing "Marco Polo," there was this.
"When you actually pay for something, you appreciate it more," said Warren, who saved his mangled Schwinn until the movers threw it away after his father died. "For me at 11 years old, to formally write the check on something like that ... That made me mature at a really young age. And it saved my life."
Warren attended the University of Pennsylvania out of high school, but transferred to Grand Canyon University, where he scored 1,118 points. After earning an MBA from Arizona State and that law degree, he worked as a sports agent throughout the 1990s. Warren has been working in the NFL for 20 years, doing stints with the St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions before settling in with the Vikings in 2005.
He will take over a sprawling conference that stretches from Rutgers and Maryland to Nebraska.
Delany helped the Big Ten grow to 14 schools, launched the first athletic conference television network, BTN, and helped create the first College Football Playoff while maintaining the conference's ties to the Rose Bowl. League revenues soared under his leadership. He negotiated TV deals worth billions that in 2018 produced $51 million for Michigan alone.
Despite the financial successes, the conference has lagged a bit at least when it comes to national championships in the highest profile sports. No Big Ten men's basketball team has won it all since Michigan State in 2000, and the only football titles belong to Ohio State in 2002 and 2014. The SEC has 11 football championships in that span.
Conventional wisdom was the Big Ten would hire someone with current ties to the conference and college sports. The selection of Warren came as a surprise because he has neither.
"I'm ready for the challenge. I'm excited. I'm energized," he said. "But most of all, I'm grateful."