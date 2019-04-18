Girls track and field
Cavinder commits: Kankakee Valley standout runner Cat Cavinder committed to the Air Force cross country and track and field programs in a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday.
She played five varsity sports, but her accomplishments on the track were especially noteworthy.
As a freshman she set the school record in the 400-meter run (59.10 seconds) and qualified for the state meet in the 800. She also led her team to a sectional championship in 2016.
After missing her sophomore year due to an ACL injury, she bounced back her junior year. She won another 800 sectional title and received a call back to state following her fourth-place finish at the regional. At the state meet in 2018 she placed seventh in the 800 in a school-record time of 2:14.07 and earned all-state honors.
This season she is anchoring all three relays and of running the 800 as well.
Pro baseball
RailCats bring back Liguori: Left-handed starting pitcher Lars Liguori has re-signed with the Gary SouthShore RailCats, the team announced Thursday.
Liguori finished eighth among qualifying pitchers in the American Association with a 3.52 ERA in 2018. He posted a 3.44 ERA in seven relief appearances.
In 94.2 innings, Liguori allowed 117 hits but walked only 16 and struck out 45 batters. Liguori made his first four appearances of 2018 out of the bullpen before becoming a regular in the RailCats' four-man starting rotation.
Women's college basketball
All are welcome: Purdue Northwest is holding an introductory press conference for new women's basketball coach Courtney Locke at 2 p.m. Monday and the event is open to the public.
The press conference will take place at the Paul K. & Barbara Graegin Academic Excellence Center in the Fitness & Recreation Center in Hammond.
Outdoors
Trout season on Indiana's inland streams opens April 27: The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says thousands of stocked trout will be available to anglers on the opening day of the state's inland stream trout fishing on Saturday, April 27.
The DNR says it will have stocked more than 23,000 rainbow trout in 17 streams covering 12 counties for the opener. The stocked trout come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County and average about 11 inches in length.
To protect stocked trout, certain streams are closed to all fishing from April 15 until opening day.
The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout.
Pro golf
Ireland's Lowry on top after first round of RBC Heritage: Shane Lowry was convinced his game was on the rise, despite his poor scoring. He finally showed that Thursday in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, shooting a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead.
Trey Mullinax, Daniel Berger, Luke List, Ryan Moore and Ryan Palmer were tied for second.
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson, coming off a second-place tie at Masters last week, rallied with two birdies in his final seven holes for a 68, leaving him three shot back.
Lowry had not broken 70 in a stroke-play event since a 67 in the third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in early February on his way to missing the cut. The Irishman missed three more cuts in the past five weeks, including going 78-73 to end his Masters after two rounds.
Things changed for Lowry at Harbour Town Golf Links, where he birdied three of his first six holes. He made three more birdies on his back nine.
Horse racing
Major tracks to ban race-day use of anti-bleeding medication: Several major tracks, including all three sites of the Triple Crown, have agreed to phase out the use of an anti-bleeding medication starting next year followed by the elimination of Lasix in stakes races in 2021.
Among the tracks that have come together on the divisive medication issue are Churchill Downs, Pimlico and Belmont — the hosts for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.
In 2021, the Triple Crown would be run for the first time under the new rules regarding race-day medication.
Starting in 2020, 2-year-old horses won't be allowed to be treated with Lasix within 24 hours of racing. In 2021, the same prohibition would extend to all horses running in any stakes race at tracks in the coalition announced Thursday.
The Breeders' Cup, which is thoroughbred racing's world championships, is part of the coalition.