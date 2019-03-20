College softball
PNW pitchers throw no-no: Purdue Northwest softball pitchers Ashley Bravo and Mia Stevens combined for a five-inning, no-hitter Wednesday as the Pride defeated Trinity Christian 8-0 in Hammond.
Bravo pitched the first four inning and earned her first win of the season. She struck out a pair.
Bravo helped herself with an RBI double in the second.
Doubleheader canceled: The Valparaiso University softball team’s home opener against Central Michigan was canceled Wednesday due to the weather and the games will not be made up.
The two teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but before the first pitch it was switched to a single game.
Through two scoreless innings, senior Carly Trepanier and sophomore Addi Burke had picked up base hits for Valpo, while junior Kelsie Packard had registered three strikeouts. Following the second inning, the umpires ruled the landing area for the pitchers in the circle was unplayable and called the game.
Pro baseball
The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced their promotional schedule Wednesday and it includes eight giveaways and 12 fireworks shows.
There will be fireworks opening day (May 21) and every Friday game. There will also be shows for Memorial Day (May 26), Fourth of July (June 29) and Labor Day (Sept. 1).
The giveaway schedule includes:
• May 21, 22 and 23 - magnet schedule (first 1,000 fans)
• May 25 - dog bandanas (first 200 dogs)
• June 6th - lottery tickets (first 1,000 fans 18-and-up)
• June 15 – hats (first 1,000 fans)
• June 16 – 2019 team photo (first 1,000 fans)
• July 20 – Art LaFleur bobblehead (first 1,000 fans)
• Aug. 2 – bottle of non-dairy chocolate “milk” (first 500 fans)
• Aug. 31 – 2019 team card set (first 1,000 fans)
The RailCats will also have four special festival days:
• June 28 and Aug. 17– AmeriCAN Beer Fest
• July 13th –Juluau Pig Roast
• Sept. 1 – Oktoberfest
Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 27.
Pro football
Former Bears CB Tillman to row Lake Michigan for charity: Former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman says he has a fear of water, but it won't stop him from building a boat and rowing across Lake Michigan for childhood cancer research.
Tillman told the Chicago Tribune he has never built anything before, nor does he have experience as a rower. But he says he likes the craziness of building a 22-foot-long (6.7-meter-long), 5-foot-wide (1.5-meter-wide) boat and jumping into it with the hope it floats. His plan is to row from St. Joseph, Michigan to Chicago.
Tillman will use his muscles in August to raise money for pediatric cancer research and to financially support families of child cancer patients.
Tillman says he got the idea after chatting with marketing executive Jacob Beckley at a charity gala. Beckley rowed solo across the lake three years ago as a fundraiser for his foundation.
While Tillman says he is terrified of water, it's a fear he says he can conquer.
Bears re-sign punter O'Donnell to 2-year deal: The Chicago Bears say they have re-signed veteran punter Pat O'Donnell to a two-year contract.
O'Donnell has spent all five of his seasons with Chicago and is the franchise's leader with a 44.9-yard career gross average. O'Donnell averaged 45 yards per punt last season and tied a career high with 28 punts inside the 20.
The Bears also agreed to a one-year contract with backup quarterback Tyler Bray. He spent most of last season their practice squad.
The Bears announced the moves on Wednesday. Chicago won the NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy's first season.
Geathers decides to take 1-year deal to stay with Colts: Safety Clayton Geathers has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
The team made the announcement on Wednesday.
Geathers started 12 games for Indy last season and finished third on the team with a career-high 86 tackles. He also had 19 tackles in the Colts' two playoff games.
But the Colts' fourth-round draft pick in 2015 has battled injuries throughout his career including a neck injury that nearly derailed his career. He returned after 11 months of rehabilitation.
Geathers is the ninth free agent Indy has re-signed this offseason. The list includes Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's career scoring leader, right guard Mark Glowinski, defensive tackle Margus Hunt and cornerback Pierre Desir.