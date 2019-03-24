Pro baseball
RailCats add outfielder: The Gary SouthShore RailCats have signed switch-hitting outfielder Edgar Corcino, who spent parts of the past two seasons playing Triple-A baseball in the Minnesota Twins organization, the club announced Sunday.
Between Double-A and Triple-A, Corcino hit .264 with a .324 on-base percentage and a .422 slugging percentage last season.
College baseball
Valparaiso falls: Valparaiso University redshirt freshman Kevin Barry hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, but the Crusaders suffered a 9-2 nonconference loss to Butler on Sunday in Valparaiso.
Crusaders starter Michael Kornacker allowed five runs (all earned) and recorded just one out.
Valparaiso dropped to 5-14.
College softball
VU drops conference game: The Valparaiso University softball team got the potential go-ahead run on base in the seventh inning, but it couldn't capitalize on the opportunity and suffered a 5-3 conference loss at Southern Illinois on Sunday.
Junior Kelsie Packard took the loss in the circle for Valparaiso (9-13, 1-5 Missouri Valley Conference) despite giving up just three hits in 4.1 innings of work.
Women's golf
Crusaders in 8th: Kylie Shoemake (Lake Central) paced the Valparaiso University women's golf team with an 80 Sunday at the Saluki Invitational hosted by Southern Illinois at Hickory Ridge.
Kayla Krueger was one stroke off the pace set by her teammate.
Valpo posted a team score of 330 and is in eighth among 14 schools. Southern Illinois leads with a 229.
Pro football
Patriots tight end Gronkowski announces retirement: Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.
Gronkowski announced his decision via a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that a few months shy of his 30th birthday "it's time to move forward and move forward with a big smile."
"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," Gronkowski wrote in his post. "I will be retiring from the game of football today."
Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus confirmed his client's decision to retire.
The tight end, who turns 30 in May, leaves as a three-time Super Bowl champion who has established himself as one of the most dominant players at his position.
But he has been dogged in recent seasons by back, knee, ankle and arm injuries that have limited his ability to stay on the field.
Motor sports
Keselowski routs field to earn win at Martinsville Speedway: Brad Keselowski routed the field at Martinsville Speedway to give Team Penske its third Cup victory through the first six races of the NASCAR season.
Keselowski led 446 of the 500 laps around the shortest track on the NASCAR schedule, but was challenged a handful of times by Chase Elliott — the only driver to pass Keselowski on the track Sunday in Martinsville, Virginia.
Although Elliott led 49 laps, a late caution sent the field to pit road and Keselowski beat Elliott back to the track. Elliott could never get close enough to challenge Keselowski for the win again.
"The car was really good. Just a great day for a team," Keselowski said. "Just one of those days you dream of as a race car driver."
Rookie Herta wins IndyCar Classic at 18 years old: Rookie Colton Herta, 18, became the youngest winner in IndyCar history Sunday when he captured the inaugural IndyCar Classic after a late-race crash near the entry to pit row helped him steal past the leaders to the checkered flag in Austin, Texas.
Team Penske's Will Power, who started from pole position and dominated through 45 laps, was caught out by the crash still needing a tire change when pit row was closed. Power's race was doomed when he finally got to pit but his car's drive shaft failed and he couldn't get out.
Once the yellow flag was cleared, Herta powered away from former series champions Josef Newgarden and Ryan Hunter-Reay over the final 10 laps to get the win for Harding Steinbrenner Racing.
Herta also won a class victory in January in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
The previous youngest IndyCar winner was Graham Rahal in 2008 at age 19. Herta turns 19 on March 30.
Pro golf
Casey holds on to repeat title at Valspar Championship: Paul Casey became the first back-to-back winner of the Valspar Championship on Sunday by closing with a 1-over 72 for a one-shot victory over Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Casey thought his biggest challenge would be Dustin Johnson, who was one shot behind. Instead, the world's No. 1 player failed to make a single birdie for the first time in 31 tournaments worldwide.
The real challenge was Innisbrook, so tough that no one shot better than 68 in the final round.
Kokrak (71) and Oosthuizen (69) each had a share of the lead on the back nine. Kokrak missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole. Casey was in a fairway bunker on No. 18 when he hit to just over 20 feet and two-putted for the win.