Pro baseball
RailCats fall: The Gary SouthShore RailCats employed an opener on Sunday, electing to have Nick Floyd begin the game on the mound and traditional starter Lars Liguori come on in relief.
Floyd, an Elkhart native and recent Ball State graduate, signed his first professional baseball contract with the RailCats prior to the game and pitched two innings without allowing a hit and striking out two.
Liguori pitched the next seven innings and allowed a season-high 12 hits as Gary suffered a 4-2 loss to the St. Paul Saints on Sunday in the rubber game of the series.
RailCats manager Greg Tagert said via text he's done something similar in the past when bringing a reliever back from the injured list, but Sunday the decision to use an opener was predicated on a "very short bullpen."
"(It) was the best way to lengthen the game for Liguori," Tagert said via text. "It worked about as well as we could have hoped."
Liguori walked one and struck out one. His ERA is now 6.38.
Gary (12-15) went 2-4 on the homestand and has lost seven of its last nine.
The RailCats placed right-handed pitcher Robbie Coursel on irrevocable waivers to make room for Floyd. Coursel, a Michigan City native, had a 6.86 ERA in seven games (three starts) with the RailCats. In 19.2 innings, Coursel allowed 21 hits, walked 11 and struck out 12 batters.
College baseball
Oilmen win: Jackson Dvorak hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs to help the Northwest Indiana Oilmen beat Joliet 6-3 on Sunday in Whiting.
Pro golf
Henderson wins Meijer LPGA to break Canadian victory record: Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday to break the Canadian record for tour victories with nine.
The 21-year-old Henderson led wire-to-wire for her second victory in three years at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan, closing with a 2-under 70 in chilly conditions to hold off Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Su Oh and Brittany Altomare by a stroke.
Henderson broke a tie with Sandra Post for the Canadian record on the LPGA Tour and also moved ahead of George Knudson and Mike Weir for the overall country mark.
Also the Lotte Championship winner in April in Hawaii, Henderson matched the tournament record of 21 under that she set in 2017 (when the course played to a par of 71) and also was tied last year by So Yeon Ryu. Henderson opened with consecutive 64s, playing 30 holes Friday after rain delayed the start Thursday, and had a 69 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.
Thompson followed her course-record 62 in the third round with a 68, closing with an eagle for the second straight day. The 2015 winner at Blythefield, she was coming off a victory last week in New Jersey.
Hataoka shot 65, also making an eagle on the par-5 18th. Oh had a 66, and Altomare shot 68.
Jennifer Kupcho, four strokes behind Henderson entering the day, had a 76 to drop into a tie for 23rd at 11 under in her third professional start. The former Wake Forest star won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in April.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the third major championship of the year, is next week at Hazeltine in Minnesota.