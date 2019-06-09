Pro baseball
RailCats lose third in a row: The Gary SouthShore RailCats were swept for the first time this season, suffering a 6-3 loss Sunday in the conclusion of the three-game series at the Sioux Falls Canaries.
Trevor Lubking (4-2) was charged with the loss after allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings. Two of the hits were home runs.
The RailCats dropped to 10-11.
Randy Santiesteban had two of Gary's five hits and drove in two runs.
Pro women's basketball
Parker has double-double, Sky turns back Storm 78-71: Cheyenne Parker came off the bench and scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and the Chicago Sky held off the Seattle Storm 78-71 on Sunday night in Chicago.
Stephanie Dolson added 15 points and Courtney Vandersloot chipped in 11 with seven assists for the Sky (2-2), who had their best defensive game of the season after giving up 105 in their last outing.
The defending champion and short-handed Storm (3-3) continued their pattern of following a win with a loss, three of the losses on the road. Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd had 20 points apiece.
Griner, Bonner lead Mercury past Fever 94-87: Brittney Griner scored 26 points, DeWanna Bonner added 25 and the Phoenix Mercury used a dominant first half to defeat the Indiana Fever 94-87 on Sunday in Indianapolis.
Griner and former Indiana point guard Briann January both had 14 in the first half when the Mercury took a 53-28 lead at the half. It was 81-54 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter before the Fever stormed back, hitting five 3-pointers in cutting 20 points off the deficit.
Reserve Leilani Mitchell had two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 17 for the Mercury (2-2) and January added 16. Phoenix made 9 of 18 3-pointers and had 26 assists on 34 baskets. Five players had at least four assists, led by Mitchell's six.
Kelsey Mitchell hit four 3-pointers and had 26 points for the Fever (3-2).
College Baseball
Lafayette advancing baseball stadium despite higher cost: Lafayette's mayor doesn't plan major changes to plans for a new city baseball stadium even though construction bids totaled nearly $4 million more than expected.
The new 2,500-seat stadium would be built at the same site as the current Loeb Stadium in Columbian Park southeast of downtown Lafayette.
Mayor Tony Roswarski tells the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier that no modifications will be made that would diminish the stadium's functionality or its value as a gateway into the city.
Roswarski blames higher steel and labor costs for bids exceeding the project's $16.5 million estimate.
The current stadium is home to the Lafayette Aviators of the amateur Prospect League. Demolition is planned for this fall, with the new stadium opening in spring 2021.
Soccer
Venezuela shreds sloppy US defense early for 3-0 win: Sloppy defense and careless goalkeeping sent the United States to another disconcerting loss Sunday, 3-0 to Venezuela in Cincinnati in the Americans' final exhibition before the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Another bad start never got much better.
Venezuela surged ahead 3-0 in the first 36 minutes, the first time the U.S. had trailed by three goals in an opening half since June 4, 2011, against world champion Spain. Salomón Rondón had two of the goals, moving ahead of Juan Arango for the Venezuelan career scoring record with 24, and La Vinotinto beat the Americans for the first time after three defeats and two draws.
Motor sports
Cup race at Michigan postponed because of rain: The break in NASCAR's Cup Series schedule will have to wait at least an extra day.
Sunday's race at Michigan International Speedway was postponed because of rain. It was rescheduled for Monday at 4 p.m., the second time in just over a month that a Cup race has been pushed past the weekend because of the weather.
Pro golf
McIlroy wins Canadian Open with scorching final-round 61: Rory McIlroy ran away with the Canadian Open, closing with a 9-under 61 on Sunday for a seven-shot victory in Ancaster, Ontario.
Starting the day in a three-way tie for the lead, McIlroy ended any suspense about who would emerge as the champion with five birdies in his first seven holes, none from longer than 8 feet.
The only question on the back nine was whether McIlroy would shoot the 11th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. He kept firing at flags and even though he missed three of his final four greens, he had a chance on the par-4 18th. But his shot from a greenside bunker went long and he ended up tapping in for bogey to finish at a tournament-record 22-under 258.