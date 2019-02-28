Men's basketball
South Suburban players recognized: Chesterton native and South Suburban sophomore Rhyss Lewis was named Co-NJCAA Region IV District 3 Player of-the Year, the school announced Thursday. Teammate Chris Johnson, a T.F. North grad, was named to the First Team.
Lewis averaged 27.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 steals per game. He ranks second nationally in scoring and third in steals. Johnson leads the country in rebounds with 14.9 per game.
The No. 6 Bulldogs play in the Region IV District 3 semifinals versus Oakton or Black Hawk College at noon Sunday at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
High school
LaPorte to hold booster club golf outing: The Slicer athletic booster club golf outing will take place at Beechwood Golf Course on May 19th with registration and lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. Information concerning hole sponsorships or to register a team may be found on the La Porte High School athletic department website, by contacting the LPHS athletic department or emailing athletic director Ed Gilliland at egilliland@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
Youth sports
Pop Warner bans three-point stance and some kickoffs: Pop Warner will become the first national football program at any level to eliminate the three-point stance in further efforts to make the sport safer for young players.
The nation's longest-serving youth football organization said Thursday the ban will be introduced in Pop Warner's three youngest divisions this season. It's aimed at changing how offensive and defensive linemen engage in contact when the ball is snapped.
Under the new rule, players in Tiny Mite (5 to 7 years old), Mitey Mite (7 to 9) and Junior Pee Wee (8 to 10) will not be allowed to position themselves on the line with their hand on the ground before the snap. Instead, they must either be upright or in a modified squat position with their hands on their legs.
"We believe this change is another step in creating a safer, better football experience for young people," said Jon Butler, executive director of Pop Warner Little Scholars. "By moving away from the three-point stance at our youngest levels we are changing how players are introduced to the sport and how they learn to play the game. We are also setting the stage for our higher levels of play to adopt the change. Because our sport has been willing to evolve over the past 150 years it is safer than ever, while maintaining what makes it so great."
Pop Warner will use the 2019 season to assess the new rule in the younger divisions and will consider implementing it later for the program's higher levels.
Also changing in September: no kickoffs at the Pee Wee (9 to 11 years old) level. Pop Warner's in 2016 rule barred kickoffs in its three youngest age groups. The ball following a score or to start a half will be placed at the 35-yard line.
Pro football
Witten leaving booth to return to Cowboys: Jason Witten said the hardest thing about deciding to retire nine months ago was leaving football without winning a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 36-year-old tight end is giving it another shot.
Witten announced Thursday he is coming out of retirement and rejoining the Cowboys after one season as a television analyst. The 11-time Pro Bowler will play on a one-year contract worth about $5 million.
In one year as the lead analyst for "Monday Night Football," Witten must have seen enough in the Cowboys — mostly from afar — to think he can make good on his wish for the man who is now his boss again.
Patriots owner pleads not guilty to prostitution charges: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to two counts of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution in a Florida case, according to court documents released Thursday.
Kraft's attorney Jack Goldberger filed the written plea with the Palm Beach County court on Wednesday. Kraft, 77, is requesting a non-jury trial.
Kraft was among hundreds of men charged in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution and an investigation into human trafficking at Florida spas. Ten spas have been closed and several people, mostly women originally from China, have been charged with running the operation.