Men's basketball
Vassell leads No. 18 Florida St.'s late run past Notre Dame: Freshman Devin Vassell scored 13 points, sparking Florida State's second-half charge with a dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, and the 18th-ranked Seminoles held off Notre Dame 68-61 on Monday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
Trent Forrest made 4 of 6 six free-throw attempts in the final minute to help the Seminoles (22-6, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) hang on.
D.J. Harvey scored 18 points and Prentiss Hubb had 17 for Notre Dame (13-15, 3-12), which has dropped four straight games.
The Fighting Irish went scoreless for nearly five minutes late in the game and made just one of their final 10 field-goal attempts.
Vassell shot 5 of 6 from the floor, draining all three 3-point attempts, and had seven rebounds. He scored more points than he had in 14 prior ACC games.
Christ Koumadje added 12 points, the fourth time in the last five games he has scored in double figures.
John Mooney added 14 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame, which had won three straight in the series — none of which were played in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 44-3 at home in the last three seasons.
Florida State had the rebounding edge, 40-26.
The Fighting Irish have dropped all eight games against ranked opponents this season.
Notre Dame plays at Louisville on Sunday.
Women's basketball
No. 8 Maryland rallies to beat Purdue 58-55: Kaila Charles scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help No. 8 Maryland rally for a 58-55 victory over Purdue on Monday night in West Lafayette.
Stephanie Jones added 16 points, including three big free throws late, and Taylor Mikesell had 10 points for the Terrapins (25-3, 14-3 Big Ten), who clinched at least a share of the regular season Big Ten title. Shakira Austin delivered a team-high 14 rebounds for Maryland.
Freshman Kayana Traylor scored a season high with 18 points to lead Purdue (17-13, 8-9). Ae'Rianna Harris contributed 14 points and Dominique Oden 12 points.
Trailing 54-49, Karissa McLaughlin missed a layup with 22 seconds left. Blair Watson hit one of two free throws with 21.4 seconds left. Oden was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throw to narrow the deficit to 55-52 with 19.7 seconds to go.
Jones was fouled and hit one of two free throws to push the lead to 56-52. Traylor sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one point with 6.8 seconds to go. Jones was fouled and hit both free throws with 6 seconds left. Purdue's Cassidy Hardin missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Boilermakers used a 7-0 run to take a 39-29 lead in the third quarter. Trailing 43-34 with 2:42 left in the third quarter, the Terrapins scored 13 straight points to take a 47-43 edge. Purdue ended the 9-minute-plus scoring drought with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter to cut Maryland's lead to 47-45 on a layup by Oden.
Had the Boilermakers held on to its third quarter lead of 10 points, it would have gone a long way as the team looks to secure a better seeding position and lock down an NCAA berth.
The Boilermakers will close the regular season Sunday at rival Indiana.
Prep basketball
Marquette Catholic senior Sophia Nolan, Portage senior Maurion Martin and Lake Station senior Dominique Smith were honorees in this week’s Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week program.
Nolan tossed in 26 points with 15 rebounds, three steals and four blocks in leading the Marquette Catholic girls to a 57-36 victory over Vincennes Rivet in a Class A championship game. The 6-foot-1 forward, a St. John’s signee, sank 10 of 13 shots, 4 of 4 3-pointers and 2 of 4 free throws as the Blazers closed their season at 27-2.
Martin and Smith each went off in the same game, Martin pouring in 49 points and Smith countering with 44 points — including a 55-foot shot at the end of regulation to tie the game and force overtime — as Lake Station outlasted Portage 95-94.
The 6-2 Martin added 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals against Lake Station, then followed with a triple-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in an 80-65 victory over Morton as the Indians improved to 10-14.
Martin passed 1,000 career points during the week and now has 1,063.
Beyond his 44 points, Smith also contributed 11 rebounds and six assists against Portage. The 5-8 guard followed with 21 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 60-37 victory over Morgan Township as the Eagles improved to 17-6. Smith became Lake Station’s career scoring leader in the latter game, now totaling 1,419 career points and passing 2015 graduate Brian Patterson with 1,414.