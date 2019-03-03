College softball
Packard throws no-hitter: Valparaiso junior Kelsie Packard had nearly two full days to sit on the knowledge she was six outs away from pitching a no-hitter.
She threw three innings of no-hit ball Friday morning and Valparaiso led Wagner by 11 runs to enter run-rule territory, but play was suspended because of rain.
On Sunday, Packard returned to the circle and set down Wagner in order to finish out the five-inning no-hitter and a 13-0 Crusaders win in Charlotte.
She walked one, struck out four and needed 70 pitches to get 15 outs.
Packard is the second member of her family to throw a no-hitter at the Division I level this season. Sister Kaylin Packard, a freshman at Missouri-Kansas City, threw a no-hitter against Grambling State on Feb. 23.
Packard’s no-hitter was Valpo’s first since Emily Richardson tossed a no-hitter against North Carolina Central last season on Feb. 18.
Valpo’s final tournament game from the Green and White Invitational was a rematch against Wagner, a game in which the Seahawks would claim a 7-6 walk-off victory Sunday. Despite the loss in the finale, Valpo closed the tournament with a 3-1 record.
Women's basketball
Crusaders lose: The Valparaiso women's basketball team made just 2 of 25 attempts from behind the 3-point arc and suffered a 74-53 loss Sunday at Illinois State.
Meredith Hamlet led Valpo with 12 points. Addison Stoller chipped in nine, while Shay Frederick pulled down a team-high four rebounds.
"We had a lot of catch-and-shoot 3s that didn’t go in," Valparaiso coach Mary Evans said in a statement. "That was an abnormal thing for our team to do. We’re good shooters. If we have a decent day shooting the basketball, this game is completely different."
Baseball
Valparaiso gets road victory: Senior Sam Shaikin hit a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the eighth to send the Valparaiso University baseball team to a 10-8 victory over host North Carolina-Wilmington on Sunday afternoon.
Shaikin finished with three hits, four RBIs and a walk.
Montana Quigley got the final six outs, retiring the side in order in both the eighth and ninth, to pick up the save. He struck out three of the six batters he faced.
Valpo (2-6) heads to Greensboro, N.C. to play North Carolina A&T at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Men's basketball
SSC keeps rolling: The South Suburban College men’s basketball team defeated Oakton 87-58 in the NJCAA District 3 semifinal Sunday.
Sophomore guard Jason Towers scored a team-high 23 points for SSC (28-3).
Chesterton graduate Rhyss Lewis recorded a double-double today with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
SSC advanced to play Milwaukee Area Tech in the District 3 final at 5 p.m. Saturday in Sugar Grove, Ill.
College sports
SIU athletic department unveils new, modern Salukis logo: The Southern Illinois University Salukis have a new, more modern-looking logo.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that the new logo is a sideways shot of a Saluki dog's head, with flowing fur and sharp teeth.
SIU Athletic Director Jerry Kill unveiled the new logo during a short ceremony at the SIU arena. He says the logo is the perfect face for his rebuilding athletic department.
The logo will be phased into uniforms for the university's 17 sports. It also will appear at the center court of SIU Arena and in the middle of the new turf at Saluki Stadium.
Kill says the department could see an increase in merchandise and licensing sales with the new logo. Seventy-five vendors have signed up to sell the new logo on T-shirts and other merchandise.
Outdoors
Indiana sees big response for recreational trails grants: Dozens of Indiana counties are hoping to dip into a state grant program that will fund efforts to improve or build hiking and biking trails.
Gov. Eric Holcomb says 42 of Indiana's 92 counties filed applications in the grant program's first round. They're seeking nearly $144 million for more than 240 potential trail miles.
Holcomb says the response "sends a big message that Hoosiers are invested in improving quality of life across the state."
The program is offering $90 million in funding. Up to $20 million for regional projects and $5 million for local projects will be allocated in the program's first round.
That money will come from fee increases on heavy-duty commercial vehicles that use the Indiana Toll Road.
The first awards are expected to be announced this spring.