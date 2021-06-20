Sports offer lessons on how planning pays off, and how incompetence can be costly

Recent events have reminded us how incompetence at the highest level of sports has had consequences and will continue to do so — and also how prudent planning pays off.
An example of the latter occurred last weekend when Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed during his team’s Euro 2020 match with Finland. He was dead before he hit the pitch. However, recognizing the dire circumstances, a referee immediately stopped play and waved for medical assistance. So did Eriksen’s teammates and opponents.
Within seconds, sideline medics were at the stricken midfielder’s side, players got out of the way — and actually formed a cordon around the first responders — and the work of saving the 29-year-old’s life began. CPR was initiated but an automated external defibrillator was quickly deployed, as well. It took only one shock. Eriksen’s heart restarted and, by the time he was being wheeled off the field, he was conscious.
What transpired in those roughly 10 minutes was not a matter of good fortune but, instead, good planning. The scenario had been practiced. The right equipment was there. Everyone knew their part and performed it without panicking. Consequently, Ericksen was able to walk out of a Copenhagen hospital on Friday, the recipient of an implantable cardioverter defibrillator for his troubles. Too soon to say if he will ever play again.
However, it is not too soon to cite poor planning for the carnage evident among NBA and MLB players over the last month.
The record number of disabling injuries in baseball was documented in this space two weeks ago.
Circumstances have been little different in the NBA during the playoffs, as stars have been falling at an alarming rate. Last week LeBron James said he warned league leadership that starting the current season, so soon after the COVID-19-delayed previous season, would have its injury-related consequences.
LeBron proved prophetic with his own ankle woes. He was eventually joined on the sideline by teammate Anthony Davis. Thus, the Lakers exited the playoffs after the first round, failing in their defense of last season’s title.
However, James and Davis have not been alone. In all, as of this writing, eight All-Stars (Jaylen Brown, Mike Conley, Davis, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, James, and Kawhi Leonard) have missed time during the playoffs, an all-time record. Chris Paul will make it nine if he is unable to exit the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol before the start of the Western Conference Finals.
The NBA may have had a plan for scheduling this season but it was not well thought out. The 2019-20 season ended in mid-October, four months later than usual. By Christmas, the 2020-21 season was underway. No time for adequate rest, relaxation, and recovery. On top of that, the league only shortened the current season from its typical 82 games to 72, requiring a minimum of three games per week to start the current playoffs in time for a July conclusion. That will be only a month beyond normal.
One star seemingly immune — so far — has been Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. For good reason. He wisely refrained from returning at all during the start, stop, and start of the 2019-20 season. He was recovering from surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon suffered during the 2018-19 NBA Finals, when he was still a Golden State Warrior. It was an injury I warned was likely, weeks before it occurred.
Torn and repaired/reconstructed tendons and ligaments take a year or longer to heal sufficiently for the rigors of elite-level sports. Strained tendons take months. Likely having learned his lesson about the balky nature of tendon recovery, Durant refused to rush it again. Last week, he was able to play the entire 48 minutes of a Nets win over the Bucks, scoring 49 in the process.
All of which brings me back to a more local story. Last week, the White Sox announced outfielder Eloy Jimenez had been cleared to resume baseball activities, barely three months after undergoing surgical repair of the pectoralis major tendon in his left shoulder. There is talk now of him returning to the active roster before the All-Star break. At the time of his surgery in March, the earliest he was expected back was in 5-6 months. Essentially, his season was supposed to be over.
He may feel well now and the pec major is not required to bear full body weight like the Achilles is. Nonetheless, it is expected to help swing a big league bat at big league fastballs. And this is to say nothing of sliding head first or Jimenez’s propensity to run into walls.
The plan back in March seemed like a good one. The Sox should stick to it.
Gallery: Kawann Short hosts fifth annual STEAM and football camp in East Chicago
NFL veteran Kawann Short returned home to host his fifth annual STEAM and football camp on Saturday.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
Kawann Short helps coach children Saturday at the fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
Greg Hughes, 13, sees how many marbles his floating foil barge will hold Saturday at the fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Ca…
Rockel Hathorne assists 8-year-old Kennedy Jernigan during a coding session Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
Kawann Short races 10-year-old Braylin Lewis Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
Ten-year-old Trinitee Fields runs through a linebacker bag drill Saturday at the fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC…
Dozens of children participate in the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp Saturday at EC Central.
Isaiah Jordan, 10, has a conversation with Kawann Short Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central
Mekhi Whitehead, 16, tackles a pop-up dummy Saturday at the fifth annual Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central
Kawann Short helps coach children Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
Chris Carlino supervises a drink break Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
Chicago Blitz women's football player Gabby Laurino coached Thomas DeLacruze in warmup exercises Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and …
Kawann Short helps coach children Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
Kanye Woods, 13, tackles a pop-up dummy Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
Thomas DeLacruz, 12, can't quite find the handle on a pass Saturday at the Kawann Short Youth STEAM and Football Camp at EC Central.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.