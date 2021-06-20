Sports offer lessons on how planning pays off, and how incompetence can be costly

Recent events have reminded us how incompetence at the highest level of sports has had consequences and will continue to do so — and also how prudent planning pays off.

An example of the latter occurred last weekend when Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed during his team’s Euro 2020 match with Finland. He was dead before he hit the pitch. However, recognizing the dire circumstances, a referee immediately stopped play and waved for medical assistance. So did Eriksen’s teammates and opponents.

Within seconds, sideline medics were at the stricken midfielder’s side, players got out of the way — and actually formed a cordon around the first responders — and the work of saving the 29-year-old’s life began. CPR was initiated but an automated external defibrillator was quickly deployed, as well. It took only one shock. Eriksen’s heart restarted and, by the time he was being wheeled off the field, he was conscious.

What transpired in those roughly 10 minutes was not a matter of good fortune but, instead, good planning. The scenario had been practiced. The right equipment was there. Everyone knew their part and performed it without panicking. Consequently, Ericksen was able to walk out of a Copenhagen hospital on Friday, the recipient of an implantable cardioverter defibrillator for his troubles. Too soon to say if he will ever play again.