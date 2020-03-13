Sports tv listings for Saturday, March 14, 2020
urgent

Sports tv listings for Saturday, March 14, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

9 p.m., IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Petersburg, Fla. (taped) NBCSN

RUGBY

11 a.m., Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped) NBC

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Sunday), UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped) NBCSN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts