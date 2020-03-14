Sports tv listings for Sunday, March 15, 2020
urgent

Sports tv listings for Sunday, March 15, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday

BOWLING

12:30 p.m., PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas FS1

CYCLING

1 a.m., UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped) NBCSN

1 a.m. (Monday), UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped) NBCSN

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m., FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped) NBCSN

RODEO

5 p.m., PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped) CBSSN

SKIING

Midnight (Monday), FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped) NBCSN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts