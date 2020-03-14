Sports tv listings for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday
BOWLING
12:30 p.m., PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas FS1
CYCLING
1 a.m., UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped) NBCSN
1 a.m. (Monday), UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped) NBCSN
GYMNASTICS
10 p.m., FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped) NBCSN
RODEO
5 p.m., PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped) CBSSN
SKIING
Midnight (Monday), FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped) NBCSN