SSC’s Carter picks SIU Edwardsville

Courtney Carter doesn’t take for granted the chance to play NCAA Division I basketball.
“After all I’ve been through, all the work I’ve put in, I couldn’t settle for anything less,” he said. “I didn’t make the traditional route right out of high school. I went through a lot of stuff before I was able to get this opportunity but I earned it. It means everything.”
The South Suburban College guard committed to Southern Illinois Edwardsville last weekend, completing a journey that was even more uphill than most junior college players.
“He’s a great kid, a great competitor, a relentless defender, a kid who plays through any type of adversity,” SSC coach John Pigatti said. “He’s really worked on his game. He’s become a better shooter, a better scorer and he’s actually even become a better defender, believe it or not.”
Carter played in the regional and national tournaments two years ago with a broken foot. He missed last season as a medical redshirt.
“(The time off) made me work a lot harder because I knew I had lost a lot of time so I had to play catch up,” Carter said. “It made me work 10 times harder than I would have.”
The Memphis, Tennessee, native was named the NJCAA Division II Region IV co-Player of the Year with Prairie State College’s Jared Johnson earlier this month. Carter was also the Region IV tournament MVP.
He averaged 15.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 5.5 steals per game this year. Pigatti said those numbers would likely look even better had Carter not needed a few months to get back into the flow of a college basketball season.
“His numbers are very similar to Michael Harris from EC Central that played for me and was national player of the year (in 2013),” Pigatti said.
He picked SIU Edwardsville over several other offers, including ones from Fresno State and North Carolina Asheville.
“Coach Pigatti did everything he possibly could to make sure I was seen everywhere, by every coach he knew and every coach he had connections to,” Carter said. “He did an amazing job getting my name out there to all the recruiters.”
Edwardsville is about a four-and-a-half hour drive from Memphis, short enough for friends and family to see a few games. That was a big draw for Carter.
“I liked how (the Cougars) run the offense, how it worked around me perfectly. I knew I could come in and fit into their roster real easily,” Carter said. “They didn’t really guarantee anything but I didn’t want anything guaranteed. Whatever I got, I wanted to come in and work for. But they said the spot was open if I came in and did what needed to be done.”
