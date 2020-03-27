SSC’s Carter picks SIU Edwardsville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He averaged 15.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 5.5 steals per game this year. Pigatti said those numbers would likely look even better had Carter not needed a few months to get back into the flow of a college basketball season.

“His numbers are very similar to Michael Harris from EC Central that played for me and was national player of the year (in 2013),” Pigatti said.

He picked SIU Edwardsville over several other offers, including ones from Fresno State and North Carolina Asheville.

“Coach Pigatti did everything he possibly could to make sure I was seen everywhere, by every coach he knew and every coach he had connections to,” Carter said. “He did an amazing job getting my name out there to all the recruiters.”

Edwardsville is about a four-and-a-half hour drive from Memphis, short enough for friends and family to see a few games. That was a big draw for Carter.

“I liked how (the Cougars) run the offense, how it worked around me perfectly. I knew I could come in and fit into their roster real easily,” Carter said. “They didn’t really guarantee anything but I didn’t want anything guaranteed. Whatever I got, I wanted to come in and work for. But they said the spot was open if I came in and did what needed to be done.”