When last season ended, then-Griffith sophomore Joey LaPatra had one message to his coaches:

"State next year."

LaPatra is delivering on that promise. The Panthers' star ran a 9:25.38 in the 3,200-meter at the Valparaiso regional May 25, earning himself a spot in the State Finals in Bloomington.

LaPatra didn't become a state-quality runner overnight, however. After his sophomore season, he committed to getting to Bloomington.

"I've never worked harder than that summer," he said.

"Joey has grown up and learned a lot," Griffith track coach Anthony Zarndt said. "He's like having another coach out there. He went from a 'spotlight on me' to pushing all the other kids around him."

Going into his sophomore year, LaPatra knew that state was probably out of the realm of possibility. Instead, he focused on a variety of other goals that he trusted would lead him to where he wanted to be.

Track can be a difficult sport, and progress is "not always linear," LaPatra said. That meant sticking to those goals he'd set out. He keeps a checklist as a note on his phone. A reminder of where he wanted to be.

And it wasn't as if LaPatra blew every goal out of the water, either.

"If you reach all your goals, you're not reaching high enough," he said.

LaPatra has himself a full plate. Beyond being one of the most accomplished runners in the Panthers program's history — he broke records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter this year — he also writes for the school paper and #1StudentNWI as well as working a part-time job.

"He's a great leader for the school," said Kristina Taylor, LaPatra's distance coach and the girls track and field coach. "I always tell people that if we had more athletes like Joey, we'd have state qualifiers in every sport."

It isn't LaPatra's first time on the state stage. He qualified in the fall for the state cross country meet. But this time around means more to him.

Only three runners advance from the regional for the 3,200-meter, making it far more competitive than the cross country. It's for this reason that representing Griffith on the biggest stage means so much.

"Griffith means a lot to me," LaPatra said. "I'm really excited to go down there and enjoy it."

The IHSAA's boys track and field state finals are set for Friday at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at IU in Bloomington. LaPatra's 3,200-meter run is slated to start at 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

