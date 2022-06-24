State still a big one for accomplished Valparaiso golfer Aidan Gutierrez

CARMEL — Aidan Gutierrez has some pretty significant golf trophies and medals. He’s qualified for, and won, major national tournaments against strong competition.

Still, the Valparaiso sophomore said winning a state championship last week ranks pretty high on his list.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Gutierrez said. “After the fact is when it really sank in, what I accomplished. All the congratulations messages and all of the phone calls that I got, it was amazing.”

One of those phone calls came from the last Vikings golfer to win the individual state title, Gary Krueger. He won in 1979 before heading to Texas A&M and then playing on the PGA tour for a stint in the 1980s.

After Gutierrez clinched it, Valparaiso coach Wayne Lichtenberger passed the phone to Gutierrez. It was Krueger.

“He just said ‘Welcome to the club,’” Gutierrez said. “It’s a good club to be a part of, pretty exclusive.”

Gutierrez needed three playoff holes with Cathedral senior Ryan Ford to join. Ford made seven birdies in his last nine holes to force the extra golf. Each player finished two rounds at 142 for two-under par.

Both parred on the first two attempts at Prairie View’s 18. With a large crowd watching, Gutierrez’s birdie on the third playoff hole was the difference.

“I get really excited for that. Any time you put me in that kind of competitive environment, I’m amped up,” he said. “Ryan Ford is a great player so I’m sure he was excited, as well. He was going off (on the back nine). He started cramping on the second (playoff) hole and I think that kind of drained some of that energy out of him.”

Gutierrez birdied three of the first foul holes on the back nine on his second round and turned in a 67. He posted a 75 on the first day of the tournament while “hitting the ball all over God’s green Earth.” He birdied the last two holes that day, though, giving him some momentum going into Wednesday.

Ford was a shot behind Gutierrez on the second day and a shot ahead of him on the first. Both players trailed Guerin Catholic’s Connor McNeely after Round 1. The Golden Eagles senior was one-under at 71. Fort Wayne Carroll’s Hunter Melton and Silver Creek’s Cody Coleman shot an even-par 72.

Melton would finish third, a stroke behind Gutierrez and Ford. Guerin won the team title at 602. Valparaiso was seventh at 633.

“Obviously that’s a goal in high school, to go down to state individually and as a team. That was my goal last year and I didn’t do too well at state. This year, I was really happy that I could put together a solid final round when I needed to,” Gutierrez said.

Before last season’s state tournament, Gutierrez hadn’t played at Prairie View since he was nine years old. He said the experience of being there as a freshman, when he finished in a four-way tie for eighth place, was vital to this year’s performance.

“You know what to prepare for, the imagery in your head is there now,” Gutierrez said. “I knew how it was going to feel, what it was going to smell like, how it was going to play out if I could stick to my gameplan.”

A state championship is just the start of what Gutierrez hopes will be a great summer of golf. He spoke to The Times Tuesday on his way home from the Western Junior at Naperville Country Club, where he shot an even-par 72 in the first round. It’s the first of several big ones he’ll play this summer.

The plan for the summer is quality over quantity. In the past, he’s spent the season golfing competitively almost constantly. At one point last year, he didn’t sleep in his own bed for four weeks.

“Every tournament I’m playing this summer is a big tournament with really good players. I’m really excited and fortunate to be playing against the best,” he said. “I’m still going to be traveling all over but it’ll be good to be able to rest at home a little more, practice and make sure my game is where it needs to be.”

