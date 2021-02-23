State title just out of reach for Chesterton

It was so close.

Chesterton wanted that state title. At times Saturday, it looked like it wasn’t just possible but maybe even likely. The Trojans put eight individuals on the podium and scored 107 team points but still finished just five short of Evansville Mater Dei.

“We were definitely looking for that team state championship. We felt it the whole year. That momentum was just building up,” Trojans sophomore Sergio Lemley said. “At the end of the day, it’s still an accomplishment with the highs and lows through this season. Getting second place (as a team) was still an amazing feat in my eyes.”

Chesterton peaked late, winning the EC Central Semistate after finishing second to Crown Point at the regional a week before. The Bulldogs won a close dual during the regular season, too. The Trojans also missed a chance to win the Duneland Athletic Conference meet with COVID-19 issues.

At semistate, freshman Hayden DeMarco won the 113-pound title that woke up his teammates.