'Stay in Gary, play in Gary': West Side alum Alger Boswell III ready to lead program into a new era

GARY — Alger Boswell III has fond memories of riding his bicycle through the hallways at West Side.

His father taught at West Side, meaning Boswell spent a lot of his time at the school growing up. He then starred on the football field for the Cougars when he reached high school. After playing his college ball at Ball State, he's returned for multiple stints as an assistant and helped lead the Gary Steelers Pop Warner program.

"Its almost like I never left," Boswell said.

That's why when Boswell was named the head coach at West Side in June, it was all a bit surreal.

The Cougars are coming off their best season in eight years, posting a 6-3 record that ended in a loss to Lowell in the sectional semifinal. Though West Side is losing its top rusher (Camajay Griffin-Terrell) and top passer (Dontae Pope) from a season ago, it returns plenty of talent as well.

Minnesota signee De'Eric Mister returns to the offensive line while seniors Simeon Richardson and Omari Hayes return to the defensive side of the trenches.

The Cougars will also be bolstered by an influx of new talent that Boswell credits to the excitement surrounding the program. One of those new additions is rising senior Trevion Williamson who's spent more time on the hardwood, but decided to try football after West Side's turnaround last year.

"Our kids are excited," Boswell said. "I think the most important thing about the success that they had last year was getting kids back this year."

This fall Boswell says he hopes fans see a hard-nosed, fast, fundamentally sound team. Maybe most important of those attributes to Boswell is the speed.

"I want a track team with football helmets on," Boswell said.

The first-year coach thinks of himself as a product of the coaches he's worked with in the past. Most notably, the pair of West Side coaches Gene Johnson and Jason Johnson. The former Boswell played under and served as a volunteer assistant for after his playing days. The latter Boswell coached with as the Cougars' offensive coordinator.

Jason Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, is who Boswell credits with teaching him a lot about the X's and O's associated with being a head coach. Gene Johnson, on the other hand, was more of a father or grandfather figure to many of the players he coached according to Boswell.

"Between those two men, I learned how to mold these young men to have good moral character and to be good athletes and good football players," Boswell said. "That's what I took from both of them and just kind of add my own spin to it."

Gene Johnson started at West Side around the same time as Boswell's father. It was a time when the rivalries between Gary's public schools was fiercest on the football field. When Boswell suited up for the Cougars, he fondly remembers the matchups with the city's four other public high schools.

Now, things have changed. West Side is the only public high school in Gary and players routinely opt to play for charter schools or transfer to other schools in the Region.

Boswell's biggest hope as head coach is to change that.

"Stay in Gary, play in Gary," he said.

The saying has become a sort of mantra for Boswell who hopes the investments from the school corporation into the facilities at West Side will keep more residents playing for their hometown team. Most of Boswell's staff is West Side alumni who understand what athletics mean to the city.

As the lone public high school remaining, Boswell sees a future where the passionate fans that used to pack the stands for intra-city rivalry games will instead get behind the Cougars.

"To me, sports are about community," Boswell said. "And if you live in Gary I personally wouldn't want to be someone who has transport my kids to a different community everyday to go to school. I understand why its been done in the past, but we've spent time and money to remedy some of those problems."

For now, Boswell is focused on finishing up summer workouts and getting ready for the preseason. West Side's season kicks off in less than a month against South Bend Riley.

"I owe a lot of what I have to what I learned at West Side," Boswell said. "I mean, I was West Side born and bred."