Steel Yard set to host a different sport: golf

GARY — A different kind of ball will be flying around U.S. Steel Yard this weekend.

Instead of baseballs, it'll be golf balls in the air as the Gary SouthShore RailCats host The Greens at the Steel Yard, which will turn the baseball stadium into a five-hole golf course for the next four days.

It's the latest event hosted by the RailCats, one of six American Association clubs which did not play this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other six franchises did play an abbreviated, 60-game season, with the Milwaukee Milkmen winning their first championship.

With the RailCats on pause, the Steel Yard nonetheless stayed busy this summer. In fact, between youth and adult baseball, RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner estimates there were about three times as many games played there as during a typical year.

There also have been other special events, including banquets and now golf.

"A lot of businesses are talking about, how do you pivot these days with no baseball season," Flenner said Wednesday. "My staff came up with this idea (and) after talking it through, we decided to run with it."