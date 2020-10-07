Steel Yard set to host a different sport: golf

GARY — A different kind of ball will be flying around U.S. Steel Yard this weekend.
Instead of baseballs, it'll be golf balls in the air as the Gary SouthShore RailCats host The Greens at the Steel Yard, which will turn the baseball stadium into a five-hole golf course for the next four days.
It's the latest event hosted by the RailCats, one of six American Association clubs which did not play this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other six franchises did play an abbreviated, 60-game season, with the Milwaukee Milkmen winning their first championship.
With the RailCats on pause, the Steel Yard nonetheless stayed busy this summer. In fact, between youth and adult baseball, RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner estimates there were about three times as many games played there as during a typical year.
There also have been other special events, including banquets and now golf.
"A lot of businesses are talking about, how do you pivot these days with no baseball season," Flenner said Wednesday. "My staff came up with this idea (and) after talking it through, we decided to run with it."
Here's how it works: Five greens have been set up on the playing surface, and fans can choose one of two packages. For $300, a party of up to 10 people can book an hour of golf from the party deck with a variety of ballpark food and unlimited golf balls. For $30, up to six people can book 30 minutes of golf on the concourse and a bucket of 60 balls. Golfers may only use 9-irons or wedges.
There also will be a special kids event on Saturday morning: Rusty's Tee Time from 8 to 10 a.m. For $20, children will receive a photo with Rusty the RailCat, the team's mascot; an hour of golf, teeing off from home plate; and breakfast and crafts in the clubhouse.
While buying advance tickets is recommended, walk-ups will be accepted. Hours will be 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The event originally was envisioned to span three days, but demand was such that a fourth was added, according to Flenner, who is expecting between 500 and 1,000 golfers to take part.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/2Fn8NdC or call (219) 882-2255.
Support Local Journalism
Teaming up
Last month, the American Association and Frontier League were announced as partner leagues of Major League Baseball. They join the Atlantic League in earning that designation.
What does it mean? Not that the RailCats will give up their independence and replace one of the affiliated teams that are expected to be downsized by Minor League Baseball.
"We're not the South Bend Cubs," Flenner said. "We are a partner league of Major League Baseball."
That will offer more opportunities for cross-marketing with local MLB teams, Flenner said. It also could cut some of the red tape involved with American Association players signing with MLB organizations.
"It's going to make that process easier," Flenner said.
Full steam ahead
Flenner said he expects the RailCats to be back on the field next year.
"I'm hopefully optimistic that we will have a season (in 2021) and we would like to announce a schedule as soon as possible," he said.
Though the American Association initially planned on playing only at three sites this year (Milwaukee, Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls), Chicago and St. Paul also wound up hosting games as COVID-19 restrictions eased in their areas.
Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!