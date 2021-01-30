STEVE TROUT: What the Cubs Convention means to me

It was during the Cubs Convention in 1986 that I truly felt the passion of Cubs fans. This was the start of a 35-year tradition. The weekend gave Cubs fans great anticipation of spring training and the baseball season that was just around the corner. Not only did it help all of us get through the Chicago winter blues, it signaled the start of a new year, with hopes of a championship season.
The weekend of “Cubs Love” has been the most fan-friendly gathering in all of baseball.
As a former Cubs pitcher (1983-1987), I also looked forward to the mid-January fan fest to celebrate the great history of the team. Often, I would fly halfway around the world just to attend.
I would get to see my former teammates and meet new players and the front office staff. I think we were having as much fun as the fans. Sadly, because of the pandemic, this year for the first time since its conception it was canceled, disappointing many die-hard fans and players alike. I will personally miss all those crazy Cubs outfits and women wearing the flashing Cubs earrings.
Since we can’t meet in person all the friends we’ve made, let me share with you some of the highlights, stories and funny parts of past years.
From the moment I pulled up at the Sheraton, I felt the excitement. The weekend is where time was forgotten. Well, time often went back to the 1984 season. Not only for fans but for the players from that team who looked forward to the convention. I was often reminded of the joys of that year and almost making it to the World Series. Believe me when talking to my former teammates of that year we were happy for the 2016 World Series team. It took away the heartache of 1984.
Players would check in on the 27th floor to make registration a little easier. Autograph seekers pounced on players from the moment they entered the lovely hotel. We’d get our package containing all the passes to give to family and friends, our parking pass and the itinerary of what was expected of us for the weekend.
I’d meet players I never met before from that great '69 team. I remember the powerful story Carlos Zambrano told Ben Zobrist and myself about hearing God’s voice telling him to change his life. He became a different man from that moment to who he is today. I got goose bumps when he told us of his coming to faith.
Players got a personal escort to navigate the hallways of the massive hotel. Still, we often got lost running into other lost players and escorts. Friday night was the first of all festivities in the grand ballroom opening ceremonies that had the fever pitch of an Eddie Vedder concert. Players would congregate in a joining room kibbitzing with each other while the media worked the room for interviews. All players dressed differently displaying designer fashion, but it was Javy Baez who stole the show.
Myself and my former teammates would gather together and talk about how much baseball has changed and how our bodies ached. Lee Smith, now in the Hall of Fame, would say, “We were family during that '84 season and still are.” When the lights would flicker it was time to get ready for introductions.
This is where all the fun started with the players. The current team and the former players would razz each other in good fun. I would try to get a chat in with Kris Bryant and a few others, even asking for their autograph. I got to talk with Anthony Rizzo about his trip to Thailand. I can speak a little Thai and we shared a few thoughts on his vacation there.
The former players are introduced by the familiar voice of Pat Hughes in alphabetical order. Once I’d entered the stage, I’d high-five the kids who pressed happily against the stage. I would try and have some fun myself and film the moment to show my family and friends who couldn’t be there.
As we sat facing the fans, Gary Matthews would joke, “Hey if you have holes in your shoes, don’t lift up your feet.” I remembered checking my shoes.
Once all of the former players were securely in their seats the energy would go into fifth gear. Hughes would announce “now let’s bring on the current team.” I needed ear plugs. Players high-fived the kids bending over like they were fielding ground balls.
The crowd reached its full frenzy when Bryant, Rizzo or Baez were called, the stage shook with excitement. Then the Hall of Famers were introduced. This is when most of us, the ones who could, stood up in respect of the career they achieved.
Then the lights went off and the video board showed past and present highlights of baseball in Wrigley Field. Cheers never stopped. Players liked seeing themselves making great plays remembering that moment. At the end of the video, the lights came back on and players walked off stage. We signed our jerseys and handed them back to be auctioned for Cubs Charities.
The Cubs are one of the top teams in MLB for money raised for various philanthropic causes. Tom Ricketts made this a priority once his family took ownership in 2009.
After the ceremonies the Ricketts family held an informal buffet in their suite for all of us to gather for a nice evening of camaraderie and laughs.
Saturday morning the stages were ready for action. Rooms filled with fans waiting to see players on stage answering questions from the audience. I often sat in the back listening to Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer, Tom and Joe Maddon.
One of the fan-favorites was Ryan Dempster’s very entertaining show. His impromptu banter filled the room with laughter. He reminded me of a David Letterman with his sharp wit as he interviewed past and present players.
When it was time to make an appearance we players would head up to the 27th floor and meet their escort. The players trick was to take the service elevator. This was a faster way to get to your appearance. There were times I entered with some of the current players or a Hall of Famer. I’d joke with them and make a sound with my lips like I cut gas. This is one way of getting a reaction.
I’d get to my table with 50 to 100 fans waiting, I was never late, but with a tim frame of one hour you had little time to interact. I would get up and go to the line and sign.
The most fun I ever had was when Jay Johnstone joined me. We were like a comedy show. Fans would often say that was the most fun they had getting autographs. I took advantage of this fan interaction by selling my “Loosey-Goosey Baseball” family book. I even had my brother Rich who wrote a book of poems about the 2016 playoffs and World Series games join me. The fans loved both and to this day we get very good feedback.
Fergie Jenkins had his foundation set up a room with former players and himself as fans lined up to get a HOF autograph and mingle with the players. Fergie once told me that it was the fans that made the game not the players.
He’s right.
The day would be fun for everyone. Players like Ernie Banks, Ryne Sandberg and Ron Santo would join with the volunteer workers in a private room having lunch and shooting the breeze. Just once a year we all shared a fun weekend that brought us all closer as Cubs fans and human beings.
Last year, I closed down Saturday night with a delivery of 10 large Aurelio’s pizzas for the employees and fans in the lobby. Just a player’s way of saying you are not forgotten and we are all on the same team wearing red, white and Blue.
The weekend came to a close on Sunday with fans and players worn out from a great weekend of fun and memories. I think the Cubs could put up a banner with the 'W' flying proudly. It was a win-win situation.
Steve Trout, a South Holland native, pitched for 12 seasons in Major League Baseball, including with the White Sox (1978-82) and Cubs (1983-87). The opinions are the writer's. He can be reached at srt33fastball@aol.com.