STEVE TROUT: What the Cubs Convention means to me

It was during the Cubs Convention in 1986 that I truly felt the passion of Cubs fans. This was the start of a 35-year tradition. The weekend gave Cubs fans great anticipation of spring training and the baseball season that was just around the corner. Not only did it help all of us get through the Chicago winter blues, it signaled the start of a new year, with hopes of a championship season.

The weekend of “Cubs Love” has been the most fan-friendly gathering in all of baseball.

As a former Cubs pitcher (1983-1987), I also looked forward to the mid-January fan fest to celebrate the great history of the team. Often, I would fly halfway around the world just to attend.

I would get to see my former teammates and meet new players and the front office staff. I think we were having as much fun as the fans. Sadly, because of the pandemic, this year for the first time since its conception it was canceled, disappointing many die-hard fans and players alike. I will personally miss all those crazy Cubs outfits and women wearing the flashing Cubs earrings.

Since we can’t meet in person all the friends we’ve made, let me share with you some of the highlights, stories and funny parts of past years.