Strong work ethic sets Kankakee Valley's Brynlee DeBoard apart from her peers

Big numbers creeped up on DeBoard during both her sectional and regional round as a freshman to blemish otherwise steady cards. Staying calm and limiting damage will be critical for her to make the next jump.

“My goal is to go down to state, play well at conference — really, all the big tournaments,” she said. “We’re a young team and getting good. Now is just the beginning. I just think I need to work on my course management because that’s my number-one problem right now. I’m learning to put my driver away and play safe wherever I need to.”

DeBoard’s summer also included making the cut down at the Indiana Girls State Tournament where she finished 40th in a field of more than 100 players.

“I feel like you have to go play in those because they make you play better when you see your competition and how good they are down there,” DeBoard said. “You see really fast that they all have great short games and don’t make mistakes.”

Seeing what stands ahead down at state pushed DeBoard to get back on the practice facilities at Sandy Pines where KV assistant coach Ron Stanton first noticed her talent in middle school. The Kougars’ 80-year-old assistant coach has been with DeBoard through her long hours on the course, which DeBoard said was crucial in her development.