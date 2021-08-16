Strong work ethic sets Kankakee Valley's Brynlee DeBoard apart from her peers

DEMOTTE — Weekend foursomes at Sandy Pines Golf Club in DeMotte can stretch out to the five-hour mark with as much play as the course home to Kankakee Valley girls golf welcomes in.
At that pace, KV sophomore Brynlee DeBoard can fit in about four rounds a day if she wanted.
“This girl comes out and works,” KV coach Jeff McMillan said. “I’m not kidding you, there were days in the summer where we’d tee off before 6 a.m. and at night it would be nine o’clock and she’d still be out here.”
DeBoard’s work ethic is unlike anything McMillan can remember in 30 years.
“This girl works harder than anyone I’ve ever seen,” he said. “There are girls out there who are gifted. They just wake up, swing and can hit the ball 200 yards. That’s not her. She’s the one working 10, 12-hour days out here.”
DeBoard’s commitment has already paid dividends this season. She picked up medalist honors at the Lake Central Invitational at Palmira for a second year in a row to go along with a runaway win at the Rensselaer Invite at Curtis Creek.
DeBoard, who as a freshman finished second in the Twin Lakes Sectional at Tippecanoe Country Club to advance to the regional at Battle Ground Golf Club, estimates she’s knocked off half a dozen strokes in the last year. She also picked up wins at both Tippecanoe and Battle Ground during the summer season which has her excited about her odds come postseason if she can keep her head on her shoulders.
Big numbers creeped up on DeBoard during both her sectional and regional round as a freshman to blemish otherwise steady cards. Staying calm and limiting damage will be critical for her to make the next jump.
“My goal is to go down to state, play well at conference — really, all the big tournaments,” she said. “We’re a young team and getting good. Now is just the beginning. I just think I need to work on my course management because that’s my number-one problem right now. I’m learning to put my driver away and play safe wherever I need to.”
DeBoard’s summer also included making the cut down at the Indiana Girls State Tournament where she finished 40th in a field of more than 100 players.
“I feel like you have to go play in those because they make you play better when you see your competition and how good they are down there,” DeBoard said. “You see really fast that they all have great short games and don’t make mistakes.”
Seeing what stands ahead down at state pushed DeBoard to get back on the practice facilities at Sandy Pines where KV assistant coach Ron Stanton first noticed her talent in middle school. The Kougars’ 80-year-old assistant coach has been with DeBoard through her long hours on the course, which DeBoard said was crucial in her development.
That dedication has rubbed off on teammates, too. Only one player on KV’s roster has a driver’s license, but DeBoard volunteers her golf cart to anyone who wants to join her on the course.
It’s what she does.
“This girl is dedicated to her swing, her team and all the right things,” McMillan said. “She’s driving our whole team to be better.”
Gallery: Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic returned home to host a shooting clinic at Crown Point on Monday and Tuesday.
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
