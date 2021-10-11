Study shows there is no quick fix for concussions

As the number of prominent NFLers — including Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor — entering the league’s concussion protocol made a jump last week, there was one inevitable question among fans. How soon will they be back?
A comprehensive study of collegiate athletes published online late in August in the journal Sports Medicine provides some answers. Its primary author, Dr. Steven Broglio, is at the University of Michigan. However, four of the other five, Dr. Thomas McAllister, Dr. Barry Katz, Michelle LaPradd, and Wenxian Xhou, are at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis.
They initially followed nearly 39,000 varsity student athletes and military cadets at 30 universities, including the nation’s four military academies, from the fall 2014 season through the spring 2018 season. The 30 institutions make up the NCAA/Department of Defense Concussion Assessment, Research and Education (CARE) Consortium, which has been studying concussion prevention and care on an ongoing basis since 2014. The University of Chicago and Indiana University are among those schools.
Overall, 3,361 concussions occurred among 2,999 subjects. Those suffered by the 953 military cadets who were not varsity athletes were eventually excluded from the study, as were the 368 concussions that were the result of causes (i.e. auto accident) not related to playing a sport.
Concussions induced by a motor vehicle accidents are fairly common. At the NFL level, Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith suffered a concussion in a car accident late last month, did not play in Sunday’s game against the Falcons and is not expected to return for another two weeks. Dr. Michael Owens from Community Healthcare System’s Concussion Clinic in Schererville reports he sees as many patients injured in MVAs as those injured in sports.
The remaining 2,040 concussions among 1,821 athletes playing 22 sports were followed from time of injury until a full return to play. However, only the athletes’ first concussions were studied in depth and another 70 of those were dropped from the study due to the victims not completing a preseason baseline exam.
Of the remaining 1,751 concussions, just under four-fifths occurred in contact or collision sports (e.g. basketball, hockey, soccer, tackle football, and wrestling), nearly two-thirds of the victims were male and just over one-third, regardless of gender, played football. Of course, with their disproportionately larger rosters, football teams were bound to have more concussions than other sports.
For females, nearly a quarter of the injuries (23.4%) took place in soccer. Volleyball (14%), basketball (12.9%) and lacrosse (8.4%) followed. In male sports, soccer (10.7%), basketball (6.8%) and wrestling (6.8%) lagged far behind football (54.7%).
Across all sports, one third of the injuries were game-related with the remainder the result of practice or out-of-season conditioning.
If possible, the athletes were assessed at time of injury, again within 48 hours of injury, daily for up to 14 days if they had not returned to sport, when an official return-to-play protocol was initiated, when they were fully cleared to play, and six months after the injury.
Most athletes started the RTP protocol seven days after being injured and completed it in six days, with 57% having returned to play by post-injury day 14. However, the other 43% took significantly longer. In fact, it was not until day 21 that the return rate was up to 77% and day 28 that 92% of the athletes had started the RTP protocol and 85% had returned to sport. That means 15% remained sidelined.
The researchers were able to identify several factors that contributed to a prolonged recovery and others that were associated with a shorter duration. The start of the RTP protocol was delayed among those who had suffered three or more concussions prior to the study, among limited-contact and non-contact sports (e.g. baseball, golf, swimming, track, and volleyball), by a higher preseason baseline symptom score, by being injured during practice or conditioning, and by a higher post-concussion symptom severity score in the first 48 hours.
Athletes taking medication for ADHD were actually able to recover quicker, as were males, and those whose symptoms were assessed more frequently.
Being injured in a game, as opposed to an independent conditioning session, contributed to a more timely evaluation. That, along with the benefit of more frequent evaluation of symptoms in the days after injury, is indicative of the value of expert care following a concussion.
The study’s results show that the average time to return from concussion has doubled over the last two decades. The authors attribute this to better care and increased awareness of concussion, its dangers, and its symptoms among athletes, parents, and coaches.
The ultimate takeaway from the study, though, was that medical providers, coaches, teammates, family members and even fans need to accept the necessity of conservative concussion management and to be patient with the large number of athletes who take longer than average to return to play.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.