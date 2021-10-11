Study shows there is no quick fix for concussions

Across all sports, one third of the injuries were game-related with the remainder the result of practice or out-of-season conditioning.

If possible, the athletes were assessed at time of injury, again within 48 hours of injury, daily for up to 14 days if they had not returned to sport, when an official return-to-play protocol was initiated, when they were fully cleared to play, and six months after the injury.

Most athletes started the RTP protocol seven days after being injured and completed it in six days, with 57% having returned to play by post-injury day 14. However, the other 43% took significantly longer. In fact, it was not until day 21 that the return rate was up to 77% and day 28 that 92% of the athletes had started the RTP protocol and 85% had returned to sport. That means 15% remained sidelined.

The researchers were able to identify several factors that contributed to a prolonged recovery and others that were associated with a shorter duration. The start of the RTP protocol was delayed among those who had suffered three or more concussions prior to the study, among limited-contact and non-contact sports (e.g. baseball, golf, swimming, track, and volleyball), by a higher preseason baseline symptom score, by being injured during practice or conditioning, and by a higher post-concussion symptom severity score in the first 48 hours.