Super Bowl champ Leslie Frazier interviews with Bears

PRO FOOTBALL
Frazier interviews for Bears' head coaching job: The Bears interviewed 1985 championship team member Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy Friday and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager job. Frazier, a cornerback on Chicago's only Super Bowl-winning team, coached Minnesota to a 21-32-1 record from 2010 to 2013. He has spent the past four years as the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator. Poles has spent 13 seasons in the Chiefs' front office, the past year in his current role under general manager Brett Veach. He was the team's director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick — after Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Terrapins upset No. 17 Illini: Donta Scott scored a career-high 25 points and Maryland took advantage of Kofi Cockburn's absence in an 81-65 home victory over No. 17 Illinois on Friday night. Cockburn was out with a concussion, and the Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) lost for the second consecutive game after winning six straight. Alfonso Plummer scored 18 points for Illinois, which was coming off a double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue on Monday night. Maryland is 10-9, 2-6.
PRO GOLF
Cantlay leads in California: Patrick Cantlay fought through gusting wind on his back nine Friday to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend at The American Express in La Quinta, California, in a bid to win for the third time in four starts. Tied for the first-round lead with Lee Hodges after a 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club, Cantlay shot a 68 on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 14-under 130. Tom Hoge was second after a 66 on PGA West’s Stadium Course. Joseph Bramlett, playing in the last group off the 10th tee at La Quinta, bogeyed the final two holes in strong wind for a 67 to drop into a five-man tie for third at 12 under. Will Zalatoris birdied his last seven holes on the Nicklaus layout for a 61 to also join Cameron Young (68), Lanto Griffin (65) and Greyson Sigg (67) at 12 under. Young played at Nicklaus, and Griffin and Sigg at the Stadium.
Nelly Korda up one shot in LPGA event: Nelly Korda competed last month in the PNC Championship alongside her father, former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, and said she did not have the offseason that many other players had. It shows. The start of 2022 has been a continuation of the monster season she put together a year ago. Korda, at 23 the No. 1 player in the women's game, shot 6-under 66 at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Gaby Lopez and Danielle Kang at the midway point of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Through two rounds, Korda is at 10-under 134. Her older sister and the defending champion, 28-year-old Jessica Korda, is two shots back.