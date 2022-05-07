Switch flipped for Andrean's Owen Walkowiak

HAMMOND — Owen Walkowiak was out of the lineup, at one point. By all accounts, the Andrean senior has always had the ability but he needed things to click.

Things did when he took the field against Penn on April 29. Success with the bat in the games leading up to that one led to trust in himself on the hill. Now he’s one of the key contributors for a 59ers team that remains No. 1 in Class 3A in both the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association and Prep Baseball Report polls.

“I think it was just confidence. Earlier in the year, I was throwing well but not the best. I knew I could throw better,” Walkowiak said. “I was just preparing all week (for the Kingsmen) and when it was game time I was ready to go.”

Walkowiak wasn’t supposed to throw in the Penn game but things worked out how they often do with spring baseball. The Andrean rotation had to be shuffled. He stepped on the rubber confidently and threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out six.

“He’s a good kid, a smart kid, a straight-A student,” coach Dave Pishkur said. “I’m so happy for him. We have good kids here but he’s a special kid. He’s awesome. So I’m glad that he’s finally producing like he’s capable.”

The 59ers (17-1, 7-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference) topped Hobart (11-6, 3-5) twice this week, first 5-0 Monday at the Brickies’ place and then Wednesday at Dowling Park in Hammond.

The latter was another big one for Walkowiak. He pitched the last 7 1/3 innings in relief without allowing an earned run, while walking two, surrendering four hits and striking out seven.

“If we lose this one, it’s over (for the conference),” Pishkur said. “I’ve known (Hobart coach) Trent (Howard) for a while and he’s done such a nice job there. He’s made a big difference in their program. They’re very well coached. They’re very young. The pitching staff you know was going to be good because that’s his forte but he’s just done a really nice job.”

Walkowiak also brought in two runs with an important two-out double in the third inning. It was a chance for him to play on the field where he'll spend the next few seasons and he relished it. He’s committed to Purdue Northwest.

“I enjoyed it a lot, pitching on that mound. I’m excited for what the future holds,” he said. Walkowiak was in the zone all day, throwing 21 first-pitch strikes and having the faith to use his curveball to start at bats and in key situations. The development of that secondary pitch is playing a big part in his improvement.

“Earlier in the year, he couldn’t throw a breaking pitch. It’s not a great one now but he can throw it for a strike. It’s something offspeed and his fastball at times is pretty good,” Pishkur said. “He battled (against Hobart) and that’s all you can ask.”

Walkowiak hopes to continue that battle as Andrean aims to tie LaPorte with its eighth state championship this season. The 59ers return to the 3A bracket for the first time since 2019, the last time they won a state title. They’d been playing in 4A due to the success factor rules.

Andrean will open the Griffith sectional against the hosts.

“I want to be a part of this team. I’m a captain of this team. I know that if we want to succeed, I need to succeed,” Walkowiak said. “We all know that we’re a much better team. We’re all improving every single day, getting ready for the playoffs. We know that what we’re seeing now is not what we’ll see in the postseason. It’ll be much harder.”

