T.Y. Hilton hopes to add to Colts legacy with healthy season

“As a passer, it’s a little bit like a jump shooter as you get rolling,” Rivers said after hooking up with Hilton for a long touchdown during a simulated game at Lucas Oil Stadium. “I kind of mentioned to him, ‘If we keep going like this, we’re going to be tough to stop.’"

Hilton is motivated, too, after missing 10 games because of injuries the last two seasons. When he doesn't play, the Colts aren't the same: Indy is 1-11 without Hilton.

Lately, though, his calming voice in the locker room has become equally important as he mentors a group of mostly young teammates in the receivers room.

“Being able to go out there, ask him questions, him demonstrating how to release or how he looks at (a coverage) and his perspective of a play is pretty cool," rookie Dezmon Patmon said. “It’s always good having that vet out there, that presence.”

Hilton also continues to chase milestones.

He needs three starts for No. 100, 80 receptions and 677 yards to pass Hall of Famer Raymond Berry (631 catches, 9,275 yards) for third in franchise history, and six TD catches to pass Jimmy Orr (50) for No. 4.

How much longer can Hilton play at an elite level?