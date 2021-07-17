 Skip to main content
Tader Pogacar eyes second Tour de France title
Tader Pogacar eyes second Tour de France title

France Cycling Tour de France

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, catches his breath after the twentieth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday.

 Tim van Wichelen, Associated Press

PRO CYCLING

Pogacar eyes second title: There was no drama this time, and Tadej Pogacar is all but guaranteed to win a second straight Tour de France. The defending champion from Slovenia just needed to play it safe in Saturday's time trial to put the finishing touches to his summer triumph and retain his yellow jersey. That's exactly what he did, placing eighth almost one minute behind stage winner Wout van Aert. It was a sharp contrast to last year's final race against the clock at the Planche des Belles Filles, where the UAE Team Emirates rider clinched the overall win with a last-minute effort in one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the history of the race. "Last year everything was decided on the last (time trial) and the emotions were by far stronger," Pogacar said. As Van Aert claimed the 19-mile stage from Libourne to Saint-Emilion, Pogacar did not take any risks, conceding 57 seconds to the Belgian champion. He will carry an insurmountable lead of five minutes, 20 seconds into the final day, a 68-mile stage from Chatou to Paris.

PRO GOLF

Hahn shoots 60 to pull within 2 strokes: James Hahn missed a chance to shoot the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history Saturday. He settled for a 12-under 60 and a chance to win Barbasol Championship. Eight strokes back entering the day, Hahn had two eagles in the career-best round to move within two strokes of leader J.T. Poston at Keene Trace. "To come up one short stings a little bit," Hahn said. Hahn's 132-yard approach on the par-4 18th spun back, leaving a 35-foot putt that he missed to the right — a few minutes before second-round leader Poston teed off. "I thought it was really good, I thought I had a perfect number," Hahn said. Jim Furyk set the tour record with a 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship and also is one of 11 players to shoot 59. Hahn chipped in for eagle on the par-5 15th to get to 11 under and made a 6 1/2 birdie putt on the par-3 17th. Poston had a bogey-free 66 to get to 19-under 197. He won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone tour title.

Jutanugarns shoots 59 to win: Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura. "But before we went to the tee, I walked to my sister and told her like, `You know what, Mo, today the goal is we're going to try to make birdie every hole. ... That's the goal today I told her." The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title. Ariya won the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 9 for her first victory since July 2018.

AUTO RACING

Bell wins 3rd New Hampshire race in Xfinity: Christopher Bell had to reward the young boy wearing his T-shirt with a fist bump and the checkered flag from his third career New Hampshire victory. Bell laughed when he said it was a rare sight at the track to find any fan wearing his merchandise. So while the Xfinity Series wins come easy for Bell, building that fanbase still needs some work. "I don't have a ton of shirts up here in the Northeast," Bell said. "I haven't done a lot of racing up here."

