Tader Pogacar eyes second Tour de France title

PRO CYCLING

Pogacar eyes second title: There was no drama this time, and Tadej Pogacar is all but guaranteed to win a second straight Tour de France. The defending champion from Slovenia just needed to play it safe in Saturday's time trial to put the finishing touches to his summer triumph and retain his yellow jersey. That's exactly what he did, placing eighth almost one minute behind stage winner Wout van Aert. It was a sharp contrast to last year's final race against the clock at the Planche des Belles Filles, where the UAE Team Emirates rider clinched the overall win with a last-minute effort in one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the history of the race. “Last year everything was decided on the last (time trial) and the emotions were by far stronger," Pogacar said. As Van Aert claimed the 19-mile stage from Libourne to Saint-Emilion, Pogacar did not take any risks, conceding 57 seconds to the Belgian champion. He will carry an insurmountable lead of five minutes, 20 seconds into the final day, a 68-mile stage from Chatou to Paris.