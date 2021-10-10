Teams get their playoff assignments, but coaches still focused on regular season

Valparaiso’s lone loss this season is to Merrillville and the Pirates will hope to complete a perfect DAC season this Friday against Chesterton before hosting Crown Point in the Class 6A sectional opener. The Pirates knocked off the Bulldogs 50-13 in Week 3.

“It’s maybe a little too early to worry about (the postseason) since we’re still looking to close out the regular season with a DAC championship,” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “Once Friday is over, we know that none of that matters and it’s on to the second season. Crown Point is now in their 10th game of the year under new leadership, so we know they’ll look nothing like they did in Week 3.”

The Pirates (8-0) have won each of their games by an average of 30 points and they’ve given up just two touchdowns in the last two weeks combined.

“My biggest concern is that we’ve won all of our games in pretty convincing fashion and we want to know what happens in the tournament when you turn the ball over a few times and you get down,” Seiss said. “We know that it’s going to happen at some point and we want to see how the kids face that kind of adversity.”