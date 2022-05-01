Olivia Czerwonka is rewriting Valparaiso record books and she still has more in store

Valparaiso University women’s tennis coach Bob Modesto has an Olivia Czerwonka problem.

His issue is there’s only one of her.

“I’ve said this many times to Olivia,” Modesto said. “I’ve said, ‘How? What do I need to do to get another Olivia? How do you recruit work ethic?’ We’ve had that conversation because this is absolutely a program you can build around her and players like her. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for more Olivias.”

You can’t blame Modesto for wanting more. Czerwonka, a junior, was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and to the All-Conference team. She’s the first Valpo athlete to earn an MVC Player of the Year nod since the Beacons joined the league in 2017.

Czerwonka is just the second women’s tennis player in program history to win conference player of the year recognition, joining two-time Mid-Continent Conference Player of the Year winner Kate Kollarova (2001, 2002).

“And I promise you,” Modesto said, “there’s even more great things in store for Olivia Czerwonka in the future.”

Modesto said he believes that so firmly, not because of Czerwonka’s technical skill or ability — which she has plenty of — but because of her work ethic. He said she’s got an unteachable quality about her that pushes her outside alone to the courts like she was Thursday in the 40 degree spring temperature in Northwest Indiana to work on her serving a week after the season ended in the semifinal round of the MVC Tournament.

Only the elite players make it to the collegiate level. The difference between the MVC’s best and second-best player comes down to a fraction of a percentage point that Czerwonka said she’s chasing with extra reps when no one is watching. She committed to Valparaiso late after initially planning to go to Division-III University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and has since ascended from No. 2 singles to No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles and two-time team captain in just three years because of it.

“You have to challenge yourself,” Czerwonka said. “Like maybe one day my backhand wasn’t great so I’m going to go outside and work on it. That’s what you have to do to keep yourself at a high level. So maybe that’s falling short so you know what you need to do. Everyone is good. Everyone knows how to play tennis. It’s just who is willing to work and do what you need to get done.”

Czerwonka won the Flight 2 Singles title at the MVC Individual Championships in the fall and transitioned into the No. 1 spot come spring. She went 4-1 in the conference while winning 21 matches overall, the third-most in single-season program history.

Drake senior Liza Petushkova defeated Czerwonka at the start of April but the Valpo standout bounced back just two weeks later and defeated reigning MVC Player of the Year and previously unbeaten Tijana Zlatanovic of Illinois State 6-4, 6-4.

“I was so happy after that match,” Czerwonka said. “I couldn’t stop smiling. It was definitely a turning point for me.”

In addition to her standout singles season, Olivia Czerwonka teamed up with older sister Claire to win the MVC Flight 1 Doubles title in the fall and capture 19 wins on the year, tied for fourth-most doubles wins in a single season in program history. Claire, a fifth-year senior, was named MVC All-Select and the conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year and played No. 2 singles.

Playing alongside her older sister made the start of her collegiate career even more special, Olivia said, which will make the next two years without her tough. Together they’ve led Valparaiso to one of its most successful seasons in program history. The Beacons won their most matches since 2007 and picked up their first conference tournament victory since 2006.

“It makes it special to read or hear stats that you never think about and see that this is such a turnaround from where Valpo used to be,” Olivia said. “It’s bittersweet that my sister was on the team and we were able to do this together.”

But Olivia isn’t done yet. The nursing student has two seasons of eligibility left thanks to an extra year awarded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Modesto figures she still has more left to tap into.

An individual conference title and team title are on both Modesto and Olivia’s radars and if they can do that there’s a chance she could earn a berth into the NCAA Tournament. Recruiting a few more Olivia Czerwonka’s would help.

“I certainly don’t think she’s reached her ceiling,” Modesto said. “I think there’s more there and she still has two years. An NCAA berth is absolutely within her realm as something she can accomplish and then you never know where you can go from there. It’s an exciting time for her and an exciting time for our program.”

