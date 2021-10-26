Valpo's Czerwonka sisters have service winners on and off the court

“We both believe that you always find time to do the things you are passionate about,” Claire said. “For both of us, the mission trips influenced our choice to pursuing nursing so we can continue to help people. The things we experienced had such a lasting impact on us, even to this day. We also love running Game, Set, Match for those with special accommodations. It combined our love for tennis with our passion for helping others.”

Even doubles success on the court has been due to hard work and perseverance. Before college, they only played singles, and were among the best in Wisconsin. Claire won three straight individual state titles, while Olivia was state runner-up twice.

“I was initially reluctant to put two sisters together on doubles, but at the time we didn’t have many other options due to their abilities and it just clicked,” said Modesto, who knows something about the subject since daughters Bobbi and Meg played on the same team for a season at Chesterton High School.

Now the Czerwonkas love doubles more than singles.

“I actually was not confident in my doubles ability,” Claire said. “Now I consider myself more of a doubles player.”