MICHIGAN CITY — Bob Modesto woke up with a sore right foot on Monday morning.
The 59-year-old Chesterton resident noticed a pain unlike anything he’d encountered before. Normally it would be the kind of pain that would keep him on the couch for the day, but Modesto instead went about his daily routine of taking some ibuprofen, rubbing in some Icy Hot and lacing up his tennis shoes before leaving the house.
There was no way Modesto was going to let a little foot pain stop him on Monday, the 365th straight day that he played at least 90 minutes of tennis. It was a journey that started back on Jan. 1, 2018, when he took a cardio tennis class in Chicago that was taught by his oldest daughter, Maureen.
His goal of playing tennis every day for a year was fulfilled Monday when he battled against his youngest daughter, Meg, a senior on the Valparaiso women’s tennis team, at the Northwest Athletic Club in Michigan City.
“I learned that this is much greater than tennis,” Bob Modesto said shortly before starting his final match of the year. “It’s about doing something every day for an entire year. To do that, you need to have an incredible support system.”
Bob Modesto, who is the director of tennis at the Northwest Athletic Club, had plenty of luck over the course of the year. There was a flu bug in February that he was able to play through. On numerous holidays, including Easter and Christmas, he found a willing opponent. There was even the trip to Atlanta where he picked up a car for his wife and snagged an opponent in Alabama to continue his streak.
“You need a little divine intervention,” Bob Modesto said. “My foot was really sore this morning. I woke up and I thought, ‘This is something different.’ It was something I hadn’t felt the previous 364 days, but I couldn’t stop now.”
Standing by his side on Monday was Meg Modesto, his most consistent playing partner over the year. While it was Maureen Modesto who unknowingly jump-started this journey with a class that her dad almost didn’t make it through, it was Meg Modesto who asked her father to hit with her over the next several days to help prepare her for the upcoming tennis season. By the end of the first week of January, Bob Modesto was starting to think long term.
“I’ve complained before about having to hit 10 days in a row,” Meg Modesto said. “I couldn’t even imagine doing this every day for a year.”
Bob Modesto has picked up his share of fans throughout the year. There were a handful of spectators watching from a distance as he took the court on Monday and while he was preparing to start hitting, a passerby referred to him as the “Cal Ripken of tennis.” While Bob Modesto seemingly takes all the attention in stride, Meg Modesto beams when talking about her father.
“It’s an honor to be part of this,” she said. “A lot of people see him on the court, but I see him at home. I see the Icy Hot and the Biofreeze. He’s been my biggest supporter in my career and I get to be a big supporter for him in his.”
It was the support system that got Bob Modesto started and kept him going. When he first started thinking of playing every day of the year, he reached out to LaPorte resident and frequent hitting partner Todd Spears, who was all for it. The pair played each other 50 times before a back injury sidelined Spears. Bob Modesto pushed forward into the latter stages of the year when everything began to become a grind.
“It takes 21 days to form a habit so that was my first goal,” Bob Modesto said. “Then it was 60 days to keep it going. Then I got halfway through. These last six weeks have really felt like work.”
The rules were simple. Bob Modesto had to play for at least 90 minutes while keeping score and working up a sweat. That was the easy part. Finding a willing opponent every day of the year was the difficult part. That’s where Meg Modesto often came in, especially when there would be a last-second cancellation.
“I didn’t realize how much of a support system was needed for him to hit his goal,” Meg Modesto said. “Someone would cancel and he’d call me to hit. You don’t want to be the one who is responsible for the streak ending.”
Bob Modesto wasn’t sure of how many matches he won or lost off the top of his head, but he’s recorded every session in a day planner that is now held together by tape. He’s lost nearly 25 pounds and blown through three pairs of tennis shoes over the year.
While he doesn’t expect to play tennis every day in 2019, he does have one tennis session planned already. It will come Tuesday when he returns to Chicago and the cardio tennis class that started it all.
“I’d like to go back to where I began this,” Bob Modesto said. “Then I think I’m going to take a break.”
That break might not last too long. There’s another goal on the horizon.
“I think it would be fun to play tennis in all 50 states,” Bob Modesto said. “That’s something to think about.”