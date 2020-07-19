Terry Busse hopes Oilmen can help develop his pitching

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — Terry Busse is a pitcher now.

The Northwest Indiana Oilmen hurler was a catcher for most of his high school career at Valparaiso. Those days are over.

“I just want to get better at being able to control the game and being able to execute the pitches when I need to. Right now, I need to be more consistent,” Busse said. “I’ll accomplish my goal in the MCL if I can step on the field and know what I want to do and I can do it.”

He’ll pitch at South Suburban College next season. The Bulldogs took a chance on a player who pitched all of one inning during his prep tenure.

“If he was polished right now, he’s a no-doubt Division I arm,” Oilmen pitching coach Matt Pobereyko said. “We want to develop him, get his off-speed stuff going and get him to command the fastball. It’s just the simple things that he hasn’t had the chance to learn.”

Pobereyko is also the pitching coach at South Suburban. He watched Busse pitch and saw promise. Busse trusted SSC to develop him as a pitcher.