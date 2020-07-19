Terry Busse hopes Oilmen can help develop his pitching

WHITING — Terry Busse is a pitcher now.
The Northwest Indiana Oilmen hurler was a catcher for most of his high school career at Valparaiso. Those days are over.
“I just want to get better at being able to control the game and being able to execute the pitches when I need to. Right now, I need to be more consistent,” Busse said. “I’ll accomplish my goal in the MCL if I can step on the field and know what I want to do and I can do it.”
He’ll pitch at South Suburban College next season. The Bulldogs took a chance on a player who pitched all of one inning during his prep tenure.
“If he was polished right now, he’s a no-doubt Division I arm,” Oilmen pitching coach Matt Pobereyko said. “We want to develop him, get his off-speed stuff going and get him to command the fastball. It’s just the simple things that he hasn’t had the chance to learn.”
Pobereyko is also the pitching coach at South Suburban. He watched Busse pitch and saw promise. Busse trusted SSC to develop him as a pitcher.
“I really like how they play a competitive schedule. And they told me I’d be able to get a lot of immediate innings, which is what I need,” he said. “I can do whatever I want in the bullpen and in the weight room, but what I need is in-game reps.”
Busse was slotted into the rotation this past spring for the Vikings. COVID-19 left him about as raw as it gets for a college pitcher.
“I treated (the shutdown) like an extended offseason,” Busse said. “I was just honing in my mechanics.”
His natural arm slot, being a former catcher, is something Pobereyko likes. At 6-2, Busse isn’t the archetype massive power pitcher.
Busse can bring it, though. He hit 95 mph on the radar gun during workouts, Pobereyko said. That live arm was the attraction for SSC. At the junior college level, programs are always looking for upside.
“Obviously, the potential is there. It’s just about getting him out there, getting him the experience and the innings and letting it naturally happen,” Pobereyko said. “You can throw bullpens until you’re blue in the face. You get to a point where you’ve got to compete and really see what your stuff looks like against hitters.”
In 6 2/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed only two earned runs while striking out seven. He’s also walked nine and allowed four unearned runs.
“Honestly, I need to be better. I’ve been hurting with the command, mostly,” Busse said. “I need to get a feel for how the game works at the collegiate level.”
His future role will be determined as he evolves but Busse is coming out of the bullpen for the Oilmen. Pobereyko said he’s got the right mentality for short-inning work.
“In catching, you’re in control of a lot of the game. But pitching, it’s entirely on you,” Busse said.
Meet a few of the MLB players from Northwest Indiana
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!